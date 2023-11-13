“The entire situation is a complete accident” - Lewandowski addresses ‘problem’ with Barcelona star

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski has addressed his rumored friction with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

During La Blaugrana's 2-1 La Liga home win against Deportivo Alaves on November 12, Lewandowski appeared to shout at Yamal. Clips percolated on social media, showing that the Pole ignored a handshake from the 16-year-old.

Lewandowski, however, has refuted the notion that he has any problem with Yamal. He deemed the situation as a normal occurrence between two teammates. The Polish striker, who is currently on international duty, told the media (h/t Barca Universal):

"A problem with Lamine Yamal? It was just an accident. I have helped him several times, giving him advice, even in this match. It's normal to say or shout something on the pitch. The entire situation is a complete accident and has no meaning."

Expand Tweet

Check out the clips of the proposed rift between the duo:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Barcelona managed a 2-1 win against Deportivo Alaves in their most recent clash. Lewandowski starred with a brace during the come-from-behind win. The 35-year-old has scored eight goals and has provided four assists in 14 appearances across competitions this term.

Yamal, meanwhile, has also become an important player for the Catalan club this season, scoring once and providing three assists in 17 matches.

Xavi's side are currently third in La Liga with 30 points from 13 games, trailing Real Madrid by two points and league leaders Girona by four points. Barca will return to action on November 25 after the international break to play Rayo Vallecano in an away fixture.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski provided an update on his fitness

Robert Lewandowski has already missed three Barcelona games this season due to an ankle injury. The 35-year-old is the team's main striker and his fitness is an important aspect of the side's success.

Ahead of Poland's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against the Czech Republic, Lewandowski provided a positive fitness update, saying he now feels better. The former Bayern Munich striker told the media (via Barca Univeral):

"My physical fitness? I felt a lot better against Alavés. My confidence on the pitch was completely different. Goals always add calm and motivation."

Lewandowski scored 23 La Liga goals in Barcelona's league-winning campaign last season. His brace against Alaves should be a massive sigh of relief for manager Xavi Hernandez.