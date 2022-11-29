Qatar 2022 World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi has claimed that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have lost their lives since the tournament was awarded to them. Al-Thawadi has also commented on the criticism they have received over the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, insisting that Qatar is safe for people of every sexual orientation.

In 2010, Qatar won the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since then, the country has had to deal with one controversy after another. One of the biggest controversies has been the treatment of migrant workers, who worked tirelessly to create the infrastructure needed to host such a grand tournament.

boycott_qatarWC @no_to_qatar_wc



- closing off poor migrant workers’ exit from the country

- torturous 14 hour work shifts which led to countless injuries and 6500+ deaths

- no compensation to grieving families



The Times, in its February 2021 report, claimed that over 6,500 migrant workers had lost their lives while working on the infrastructure in Qatar since 2010. Al-Thawadi greatly played down the death count, insisting that under 500 people had lost their lives.

He told Piers Morgan (via talkSPORT):

“The estimate is around 400, between 400-500.

“I don’t have the exact number, that’s something that’s been discussed. One death is a death too many, plain and simple.”

Much has been said about the treatment of LGBTQ+ people during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. FIFA stopped many European countries such as England, Wales, and Germany from wearing the OneLove armband, threatening to penalize the rebels. Al-Thawadi claimed that the armband standoff only concerned FIFA and the European nations, adding that his country is safe to stay for everyone.

On the topic of FIFA threatening to show yellow cards to those wearing the OneLove armband, Al-Thawadi said:

“It’s a decision that FIFA’s made between them and the European nations and it became a stand-off. That was a discussion between them.”

The Qatar World Cup chief then addressed concerns that gay people were not safe in the Middle Eastern country, saying:

“It’s safe for everybody to be in Qatar, yes. Unequivocally, Piers, yes. I think it’s safe for everybody to live in Qatar, Piers.”

World Cup chief reveals what degree of public display of affection is permitted in Qatar

Qatar World Cup boss Al-Thawadi also talked about the much-debated topic of public display of affection (PDA). Al-Thawadi admitted that Qatar had a very conservative culture and did not entertain public display of affection, regardless of sexual orientation or stature in the community. He claimed that hand-holding was permitted for all, including the LGBTQ+ community, but public intimacy was not entertained.

Masih Alinejad 🏳️ @AlinejadMasih



As Qatar has banned the



Talking about the LGBTQ+ community’s demonstrative display of affection in Qatar, Al-Thawadi said:

“Public displays of affection are generally not part of our culture. Public display of affection is not part of our culture, regardless of who you are or your sexual identification.

“I mean that within reason. Holding hands in streets is fine. Holding hands in the streets for anyone is fine. Public intimacy is not a part of our culture, we’re a very conservative culture.”

