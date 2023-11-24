“The Evertonians won’t take this lying down” - Everton legend Peter Reid makes confident claim ahead of Manchester United game

Ahead of the game against Manchester United, Everton legend Peter Reid has said that his former club won't take the 10-point deduction 'lying down'.

The Toffees were recently docked 10 points for allegedly breaking the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR). As a result, they have now slipped to 10th in the table with just four points from 12 matches.

Reid believes that the punishment was 'excessive' and that a review would make the authorities realize it was a 'mistake' on their part. He said that Everton won't take the punishment lying down, which could also translate into their performance against Manchester United.

Speaking ahead of Everton's game against the Red Devils on Sunday (26 November) at Goodison Park, the 67-year-old Englishman said on BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t The Boot Room):

"I’m there on Sunday against Manchester United and I know for a fact it’ll be a great game. I tell you what, the Evertonians won’t take this lying down."

If the punishment isn't overturned, then Everton will know they have a tough task on their hands to ensure they aren't relegated. Fortunately for Sean Dyche's side, the safety zone is just two points away, with Luton Town sitting in 17th with six points to their name.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are the form team in the Premier League. Their performances may not have been overly convincing, but they have taken 12 points out of a possible 15 from their last five games.

Erik ten Hag says Rasmus Hojlund could feature for Manchester United against Everton

Rasmus Hojlund was taken off with a hamstring injury during the second half of his team's 1-0 win over Luton Town just before the November international break.

Hojlund, 20, missed the international break with Norway and stayed in Manchester in order to recover from his injury. Erik ten Hag was asked about the striker's availability for the game against Everton in his pre-match presser.

The Dutch tactician said, @UtdDistrict on X:

"Rasmus Hojlund, not too bad. Everton will be a close finish but we're working on that. We're not sure if he can make that but, hopefully, in the next week, he will return to the squad."

Hojlund hasn't been in the best form in domestic competitions. He has drawn a blank in each of the nine Premier League and two EFL Cup games he has played in this season. Ha has, however, found the back the back of the net five times in four UEFA Champions League group-stage games.