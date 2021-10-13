“The excuses have got to stop at Manchester United” - Jamie Carragher slams Gary Neville and Roy Keane for defending Solskjaer because ‘he is their mate’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has failed to deliver good results in recent weeks.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has slammed Roy Keane and Gary Neville for defending the tactician just because they shared a dressing room with him during their playing days.

Carragher was quoted as saying:

“I did a newspaper column on it – I was with Gary Neville a few days before and we did this YouTube chat about the season with Roy Keane. The two of them just make occasions for Ole because they played with him and he’s their mate."

He continued:

"They were saying, 'They can’t win the league, they still lack this, they still lack that, the Glazers aren’t putting enough money in, they should be going for Harry Kane.'"

"I'm sitting there thinking, 'You’ve just signed a player that’s won the Champions League four times, you’ve just spent 75 million on a winger. You finished second last season, you didn’t lose a game away from home all season', and I’m like… 'There’s only one step to go!'"

Duncan Castles @DuncanCastles

• Lose at Young Boys

• Win at West Ham after last-minute penalty miss

• Lose at home to West Ham

• Lose at home to Aston Villa

• Lucky win over Villarreal

• Draw at home to Everton

8 wins, 1 clean sheet in 18 matches.

The 43-year-old concluded:

"Honestly, it wound me up so much. I went, 'That is it. I’m doing my newspaper column on it.' The excuses have got to stop at Manchester United, I’m sick of it. Every player is over 50 million, it’s unbelievable."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United going through a rough patch

Manchester United manager - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United started the season on the front foot, earning an emphatic 5-1 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League opener.

The Red Devils climbed to the top of the table after claiming two wins and one draw in their next three league games. However, they've failed to maintain their momentum in recent weeks, delivering a run of unfavorable results.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have won just two of their last six games across all competitions. They're already out of the EFL Cup after falling to a shocking 1-0 defeat against West Ham United.

The Norwegian manager has fallen under intense scrutiny for the team's poor form in recent games. He will need to turn the situation around before things get out of control at Old Trafford.

