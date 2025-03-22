“The expectation of being at a big club” - Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard open up on ‘pressure’ faced at Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard has opened up on the mental strain of playing for Manchester United, explaining the emotional challenges of life at one of football’s most-watched clubs. He has left the Red Devils and England, and currently plays for South Korean outfit FC Seoul.

The former England international, who played 232 times and scored 35 goals for United, revealed that very few could grasp what it took to wear the shirt. He said to Daily Mail:

“The expectation of being at a big club like Man United, nobody really knows it. That pressure of putting on the shirt. It's about whether you can deal with that or not."

He also praised Bruno Fernandes for taking on that responsibility, saying:

“Look at Bruno (Fernandes). He can. I love Bruno to death. We spoke a lot when I was there and he always wanted to do well so badly. I'd say he is the main figure now and that's what you need. A few more leaders.”

Lingard’s Old Trafford career was punctuated with vital contributions in trophy wins, including his extra-time goal in the 2016 FA Cup final. He struggled for consistency in later seasons but enjoyed a brief resurgence on loan at West Ham United. He left Manchester United permanently in 2022 to join Nottingham Forest for just one year.

Ayden Heaven injury not serious as defender eyes Manchester United return

Ayden Heaven’s injury in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City was not as bad as initially feared with the teenage defender returning to training shortly. The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher early in the second half at the King Power Stadium, prompting immediate concern among fans and club staff.

He later soothed fears with a post on Instagram that said (via Manchester Evening News):

“Thank you guys for all the support! I have read all your messages & I’m doing really well & getting better quickly.”

Heaven is now feeling better and is in with a chance of resuming training after the international break, according to Manchester Evening News. Manchester United’s next game is against Nottingham Forest away on April 1, giving the defender a potential window to show he is fit to play.

Heaven has made four appearances for United since arriving from Arsenal in January, including starting the past two matches. His emergence has coincided with a defensive injury crisis that has left players like Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro on the sidelines. His return would be a welcome boost as the Red Devils seek to firm up their back line.

