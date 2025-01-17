"The expectation is big" - Neymar vows to 'give his life' as he sets objective ahead of 'last dance' at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Neymar has made a bold declaration about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, vowing to give his all to what he describes as his "last dance" on football's grandest stage. The Brazilian superstar, widely regarded as one of the most gifted players of his generation, has set his sights on finishing his illustrious international career on a high note.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by compatriot Romario, Neymar recently revealed the significance of the 2026 Mundial in shaping his legacy.

“My expectations for the next World Cup? The expectation is big. Obviously, first I want to be completely 100%. I want to have a good season… Well finish this 2025 season. Have a good season until the 2026 World Cup & then give my life," he said (via Ginga Bonito on X).

Acknowledging the magnitude of the tournament, the Al-Hilal star candidly expressed that 2026 would see his final World Cup appearance.

“Some of my friends say no but I say this is absolutely my last World Cup. The last dance so I have to do it," he added.

Neymar has been instrumental for Brazil since making his debut in 2010. He has consistently delivered moments of brilliance. However, the World Cup trophy has eluded him, with Brazil’s best finish during his tenure being a semi-final exit in 2014 at home.

Romario says it will be impossible for Brazil to win the World Cup without Neymar

1994 World Cup winner Romario has opined that it would 'be impossible' for Brazil to win the World Cup without their superstar. While Seleção Canarinho have not won the Mundial since 2002, the 32-year-old's presence in their midst has always made them look stronger.

Brazil were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the last edition of the World Cup and are in the qualification spots for the 2026 edition at the moment.

Neymar, meanwhile, has consistently battled with fitness issues of late. Despite his injury problems, Romario believes the Al-Hilal man will be instrumental for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup. Romario recently told ESPN Brasil:

"With Neymar in the next World Cup, Brazil will have difficulty winning. Without Neymar, it will be impossible to win. There are good players who play brilliantly for their clubs, but unfortunately, even with the national team, they haven't been able to demonstrate that for their clubs."

Apart from Romário, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo had also insisted that Brazil needs Neymar to win the World Cup. Rodrygo told ESPN Brasil in September 2024:

"I have no words. Everyone can see it, it's clear how much he's missed. He's our star, our best player. To win a World Cup, everyone has to be well to help him. If he's well, which is what we're rooting for, he's in the final stages of his recovery. We want him back as soon as possible,"

He added:

"I always exchange messages with him, he's now returning to training with the group. He's a great partner. I feel sad when I see someone talking badly about him, because of the person he is. He always sends me messages, helps me. I love him. In addition to being my idol as a player, as a person he has shown himself to be a fantastic person."

