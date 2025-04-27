“The expectation is so high” - Manchester United star Patrick Dorgu opens up on dealing with pressure at Old Trafford

Patrick Dorgu has admitted there is massive pressure while playing for Manchester United. He added that being calm on the pitch was essential and claimed that every player wants to develop.

Speaking to the club's official website, Dorgu stated that the pressure rises at Manchester United as fans expect more from new signings. He said:

"I think the pressure is big at every club, but especially Manchester United. I think the pressure is high because the expectation is so high. But being calm on the pitch helps every player to improve and develop. Obviously, you know when you come in during a season like this, there was the pressure, with the expectation of the fans for the new players. It will be higher, for us to help the team as much as possible. I knew that from the start."

Dorgu has played eight matches in the Premier League this season and once in the FA Cup. He joined from Leece in the January window and has also featured in the UEFA Europa League for the Red Devils.

Patrick Dorgu on playing for Manchester United in the Premier League

Patrick Dorgu spoke to Manchester United's official website and admitted that the Premier League is fast. He added that there is a need to get more games under his belt to get used to the tempo:

"It's a very fast league. It's a very physical league so I think, yeah, this was my game. I just need to get many more games in the Premier League to get used to the tempo. I think I can get there [becoming a modern wing-back] but I still have a lot of things to improve in my game. But, definitely, I can be and I can get there."

He added:

"I think it's a very attack-minded position. I think I just need to improve my decision-making, to think fast on the pitch and to connect better with my team-mates. I really like to get forward and help the team score goals and I just need to, like I said, improve on my decision-making. But it will come."

Patrick Dorgu is yet to score or assist for Manchester United since making his move from Leece. The Red Devils signed the defender for €30 million with another €5 million in add-ons on a 5.5-year contract.

