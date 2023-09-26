“The more eyes on you, the better as a player” - Inter Miami star explains why it’s ‘fun’ being Lionel Messi’s teammate

Inter Miami forward Robert Taylor has explained why it's fun being Lionel Messi's teammate. The 28-year-old said that seeing so many people interested in watching the team play due to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's presence is an exciting experience.

Lionel Messi made waves when he left Paris Saint-Germain and joined Inter Miami as a free agent this summer. Apart from quickly transforming the club's fortunes, Messi has also boosted the popularity of the MLS.

As things stand, more and more people are paying attention to the MLS because of the Argentine's presence. Stadiums are rapidly selling out and celebrities have turned up in style to watch him play.

According to Robert Taylor, this extraordinary attention makes it fun to be in the same team as Lionel Messi.

“It’s fun. The more eyes on you the better as a player," the 28-year-old said, as per GOAL. "Every footballer wants to play in front of as many fans as possible. At home, our crowds are incredible, and when we go out on the road, the stadiums are all sold out. That’s a really fun thing.”

Following Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami this summer, his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba followed him to the DRV PNK Stadium. Together they've helped raise the team's level.

Discussing their impact, Taylor explained that the trio's arrival has helped in boosting the collective standard of the team:

“As soon as we got the new signings, everyone’s level has gone up and mine too. It can always be better, but, at the moment, we’re all looking strong. For me, it’s always fun to score goals and get assists and win games – that’s what we all play for.”

Lionel Messi could lead Inter Miami to second trophy this week

The Argentine has become a household name in America.

Lionel Messi was the difference maker, firing Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy shortly after his arrival, as he inspired them to win the Leagues Cup. The Argentine ended up as both the top scorer and best player of the competition, bagging 10 goals and one assist in seven appearances, scoring in each outing.

This week, he has the chance to inspire the team to another title as Tata Martino's men take on Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday (September 27).

It's worth noting that Messi is not 100% fit, as he's been battling fitness issues in recent weeks. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to feature against Houston, likely off the bench.