“The f**k is that?” - Ex-Barcelona man in awe of incredible stat involving Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes

Former Barcelona star Gerard Deulofeu was left awestruck by Manchester United midfielder Buno Fernandes' stats for his clubs in recent seasons.

While Fernandes often gets criticized by fans for his antics on the pitch, there is no denying the fact that the Portuguese is one of the best creative players on the planet. His recent stats prove that point.

Since his time at Sporting CP, Fernandes has been one of the most useful players in the game. Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted about his incredible statistics which drive home this point:

2017-18: 16 goals, 18 assists

2018-19: 32 goals, 18 assists

2019-20: 27 goals, 22 assists

2020-21: 28 goals, 17 assists

2021-22: 10 goals, 14 assists

Deulofeu was left stunned by Bruno Fernandes' spectacular numbers. He reacted, writing on Twitter:

"The f*** is that."

Fernandes was once again crucial for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag this season. He bagged 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 59 matches across competitions.

The Red Devils finished the Premier League in the third spot. They won the Carabao Cup and reached the final of the FA Cup. With the team back in the UEFA Champions League next season, Fernandes can once again be expected to be pivotal.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes reacted to the defeat against Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United lost 2-1 against Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Ilkay Gundogan scored a spectacular opener with just 12 seconds on the clock before Bruno Fernandes restored parity from the penalty spot around the half-hour mark.

Gundogan struck again in the second half to secure a 2-1 win for the Cityzens. Fernandes reacted to the defeat, saying it's hard to accept. However, he gave City their flowers. Speaking to BBC, the Portuguese said after the match:

“Everyone is down and it’s really difficult. We wanted to end the season in a different way, but it wasn’t possible. We’ve made big steps for next season. It wasn’t a successful season overall but it was a good one. We will come back next season and try to win bigger trophies."

Fernandes further said:

“We came back into the game. We started badly but came back into it and had good spells on the ball in the first half. After we scored, we had some good counters but didn’t score. We conceded early in the second half and then still had other chances, but we didn’t and City deserved the win."

Manchester United, though, can keep their heads held high. Despite falling behind twice, they gave Pep Guardiola's side a few problems. Stand-in skipper Bruno Fernandes was, expectedly, one of their best players.

