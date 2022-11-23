"The FA are broke", "They didn't get the memo" - Fans laugh as Cristiano Ronaldo is handed two-match ban and hefty fine

Fans reacted hilariously as Cristiano Ronaldo is handed a two-match ban by the FA for smashing a fan's phone after a game against Everton last season.

Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was recently mutually terminated. Hence, fans questioned why the FA has banned the Portuguese, as he is currently without a club and it's unclear whether he will continue to play in the Premier League.

Apart from a two-game suspension, Ronaldo has also been handed a fine of £50K. Fans responded by saying that the FA is broke and needs his money.

-se7en @blaxxe7 @mufcMPB @DiscoMirror These FA are broke..they’re prolly begging him to dash them 50k @mufcMPB @DiscoMirror These FA are broke..they’re prolly begging him to dash them 50k 😂😂

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (🇧🇷) @LJxmes The FA haven given Ronaldo a two game ban The FA haven given Ronaldo a two game ban https://t.co/3TfWqkszsg

Philzzy @drphilzz @UtdPlug @DiscoMirror Bro doesn’t have a club and he’s been given a two match suspension @UtdPlug @DiscoMirror Bro doesn’t have a club and he’s been given a two match suspension https://t.co/gW96Z6bN4a

Ronaldo's second chapter at Manchester United came to an abrupt end. The legendary forward made a fairytale return to the club at the start of last season,

His second debut for the club hyped fans up even more as Ronaldo scored a brace against Newcastle United. He scored 24 goals in 38 games last season.

However, he became a bit-part player under Erik ten Hag this season. In 16 games, Ronaldo has scored only three goals and provided two assists. The new role didn't sit well with him. His storming down the tunnel during United's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur showed signs of worse things to come.

Ronaldo recently gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan and spoke about many aspects of the club, including his poor relationship with Ten Hag.

Ronaldo and Manchester United released statements confirming that the 37-year-old superstar has left the club via mutual agreement.

Wayne Rooney reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the club

Portugal Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney recently reacted to the Portuguese's exit from the club. Speaking on Sports 18, United's all-time top goal scorer said (via Hindustan Times):

“It’s sad. Once he had done the interview and how he had attacked the club, there was no option. I think there was no option. It’s a shame because he has been a servant to Manchester United. He’s obviously still a very good player. I think he is not the player now that he was at 23. It’s probably the best thing… for Cristiano now, the sole purpose will be to focus on the World Cup.”

Ronaldo is expected to start for Portugal against Ghana on November 24.

