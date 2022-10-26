The FA rule on Jordan Henderson following allegations during Arsenal vs Liverpool 

The FA have confirmed that they will not be taking any further action against Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson following an alleged incident against Arsenal.

Henderson was embroiled in a heated argument with Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes after Arsenal were awarded a late penalty in their clash at the Emirates Stadium on October 9.

Granit Xhaka was also involved in the spat before the spot-kick was converted by Bukayo Saka as Arsenal won the heated encounter 3-2.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, referee Michael Oliver stopped the game to chat with both managers, with an FA investigation being launched.

According to The Liverpool Echo, the governing body investigated what was said by Henderson towards Gabriel after Oliver included the incident in his match report.

A further six players were subsequently asked to join Henderson and Gabriel in providing a statement. But the FA have decided that the Liverpool captain and England star will face no further action as no witnesses can verify what was said.

FA release statement regarding controversial incident during Arsenal vs Liverpool clash

The FA have since released a statement in which they confirmed that Henderson has no case to answer, but have encouraged others not to be put off making fruitful accusations in the future.

The statement read (per The Liverpool Echo):

"Following an investigation into an allegation received by The FA in the Premier League fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC on Sunday 9 October 2022, The FA can confirm that it will not be taking any disciplinary action."

It continued:

"The FA received a complaint about an incident involving two players in this fixture. As a result of the complaint, The FA conducted a full and thorough investigation."

It added:

"The investigation included taking witness statements from the complainant and accused, along with an additional six players who were within proximity of the alleged incident, reviewing multiple angles of video footage, and seeking independent linguistics experts evidence. None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout."

The statement further read:

"Whilst The FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer."

It concluded:

"The FA continues to take all allegations received extremely seriously and would encourage anyone who believes that they have been the subject of or witness to abuse to report this through the appropriate channels. The FA receives a number of complaints in any one season and thoroughly investigates each one that it receives. Following consideration of all of the evidence received, not all cases will result in a charge being issued."

