"The fact is that we have an advantage" - Carlo Ancelotti claims Real Madrid are 'favorites' for UCL encounter against Liverpool

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Real Madrid are the favorites to progress to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Liverpool.

Los Blancos secured a huge 5-2 win at Anfield on 21 February in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie. Ancelotti's side trailed by two goals within the first 14 minutes of the game but went on to score five goals at the other end without a reply.

Since that game, the Reds have picked up seven points out of a possible 12 in the Premier League. Real Madrid, meanwhile, drew twice in the league before recording a 3-1 La Liga win against Espanyol earlier today (11 March).

They also suffered a first-leg 1-0 Copa del Rey loss at the Santiago Bernabeu at the hands of Barcelona on 2 March. Speaking after Real Madrid's win against Espanyol, Ancelotti previewed the tie against Liverpool and said (h/t AS):

"I think we had an experience last year with Chelsea where it was very difficult for us to get through despite the advantage. The fact is that we have an advantage, we are favourites, but we have to play 90 minutes with the same attitude as the first leg and with our best performance.

The former Everton manager added:

"We cannot hide the advantage, hopefully we will take advantage of it with a match at the top. We can't think about managing the result, the minutes... You have to go to the top, like at Anfield."

Real Madrid won 3-1 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea last season before conceding thrice without a reply in the second leg. Rodrygo Goes and Karim Benzema, however, helped Los Blancos win the tie 5-4 on aggregate in extra time.

Liverpool handed 1-0 Premier League defeat ahead of Real Madrid encounter

Liverpool followed up their 7-0 league win against Manchester United at Anfield on 5 March with a 1-0 loss at the hands of AFC Bournemouth earlier today (11 March).

B/R Football @brfootball For the first time ever, Mo Salah failed to hit the target with a penalty in the Premier League.



Yikes. For the first time ever, Mo Salah failed to hit the target with a penalty in the Premier League.Yikes. https://t.co/29ofPyburS

Philip Billing put his team ahead in the 28th minute before the Reds were handed a golden chance to equalize 21 minutes from time via a penalty kick. However, it ended up being skewed horribly wide of the goal by Mohamed Salah.

This brought an end to Liverpool's five-game run in the league without losing or conceding a goal. They are fifth in the table with 42 points from 26 games - six behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one more game.

Newcastle United, however, trail the Reds by a solitary point and have two games in hand.

Poll : 0 votes