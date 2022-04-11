“The fact that nothing has been done says to me that the ship has failed” – Paul Robinson feels Liverpool star will not get a new contract at Anfield

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson recently commented on the future of Naby Keita at Liverpool.

The Guinean international has his contract at Anfield expiring in the summer of 2023. With just 14 months left on his current deal, Robinson feels that the 27-year-old won't be offered a new deal by the Reds.

Keita was signed by Liverpool from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig back in the summer of 2018 on a five-year deal. Expectations were massive from the player who was given the famous number eight shirt of Steven Gerrard.

However, it's fair to say that the dynamic midfielder has not been able to fully live up to expectations. Keita has scored just 10 goals in 103 appearances for the Reds.

harry @harryatmiller Naby Keïta stats vs Top 6 Teams in his Liverpool career:



8 Starts

7 Wins

1 Draw



24 Team Goals

8 Goals Conceded



2 Goals

1 Assist Naby Keïta stats vs Top 6 Teams in his Liverpool career:8 Starts 7 Wins1 Draw24 Team Goals8 Goals Conceded2 Goals1 Assist https://t.co/71UrNVPvpN

The midfielder has struggled with persistent injury problems at Liverpool and could never really cement his place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Paul Robinson believes that the 'ship has probably sailed' for the Guinean on a new contract. The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has also claimed that he struggles to understand why 'clubs let players go this late into their contracts' if their intention is to retain them.

The 42-year-old told Football Insider:

“Talks should have already taken place if he is to get a new deal. Why do clubs let players go this late into their contracts if they want to keep him? That ship has probably sailed if no talks have taken place so far."

"Let’s be honest, it is not a deal that would break the bank and alter the wage structure. It would just be an extension. The fact that nothing has been done says to me that the ship has sailed.”

Will Liverpool regret letting Naby Keita go?

There is absolutely no denying the fact that Naby Keita is a brilliant midfielder with exceptional technical ability. The 27-year-old is a tailor-made footballer for Klopp's system but it's a shame that it has not worked out for him at Liverpool.

Injuries have severely restricted the Guinean from reaching his highest level at Anfield. However, the 27-year-old has shown signs of improvement in his fitness in recent times and could still turn his career around.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Naby Keita:



“You’ve not seen the real Naby Keita yet.” [LFC] Naby Keita: “You’ve not seen the real Naby Keita yet.” [LFC] https://t.co/eCQO6sSYx5

There is no way that the Reds will let Keita leave on a free in the summer of 2023, having invested quite a fortune in his services. They could sell the Guinean this summer, which looks unlikely or offer him a new contract.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar