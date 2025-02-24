“The families are very close as well” - Gus Poyet claims Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could work together on new project after leaving Inter Miami

Gus Poyet believes Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could become co-owners of a club in MLS after their retirement. He claimed that the families of the two players are also close and that could work out well for all.

Poyet said to GOAL that Messi and Suarez are very close off the pitch, and it would not be a surprise if they work together after calling it quits on the pitch. He said:

“That could be something that they work with. They are very good friends. If they open a new franchise in MLS, maybe they stick together and work together. The families are very close as well.”

Reports have already emerged that Lionel Messi could become a co-owner at Inter Miami after his retirement. The Sun reported last year that the Argentine's contract has an option to become a co-owner at the MLS club.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez close to retiring?

Gus Poyet spoke about Luis Suarez's possible retirement and said that the Uruguayan star could call it quits after the MLS season that kicked off last week. He believes that it would depend on how well he does this season and told GOAL:

“Probably. After Gremio, we didn’t know. Now, he is going to play one more season. It depends on the quantity of games that he plays. It could be [his last season]. It’s where you are, the pace of the game, the family. It’s a big decision. I don’t know where he would like to live when he finishes his career, if if he is going to go back to Uruguay. There are plenty of things that are involved in your final decision.”

Lionel Messi spoke on the Big Time Podcast last year and he has not decided when he wants to call it time on his career. However, he hinted that it was close and the decision would be made when he was not enjoying his time on the pitch. He said via EURO Sport:

"I know that the moment I feel that I am no longer able to perform, that I no longer enjoy or help my team-mates, I will quit. I'm very self-critical. I know when I'm good, when I'm bad, when I'm playing well, and when I'm playing badly.

"When I feel it's time to take that step, I'll take it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I'll always try to keep competing because it's what I like and what I know how to do. I haven't yet thought of what I'm going to do when I retire. Today, I try to enjoy the day-to-day, the moments, without thinking about life after [football]."

Lionel Messi got two assists in the MLS season opener last week when Inter Miami faced New York City FC. However, his club could not get the win and had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

