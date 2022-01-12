“The fans are fed up with it” – Dean Saunders hits out at Manchester United stars for ‘cheap’ talk 

Dean Saunders has slammed Manchester United players for post-match interviews and social media apologies after a series of poor performances. Saunders said that the 'fans are fed up' with the 'cheap' talks and that the players should start putting up performances instead.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I saw Shaw’s interview saying they’re not motivated. You’re playing for Manchester United!”



“Talk is cheap. The crowd are fed up of it. Do your talking on the pitch.”



Dean Saunders rants on “I saw Shaw’s interview saying they’re not motivated. You’re playing for Manchester United!”“Talk is cheap. The crowd are fed up of it. Do your talking on the pitch.”Dean Saunders rants on #MUFC players talking to the media without backing it up on the pitch 🔴 “I saw Shaw’s interview saying they’re not motivated. You’re playing for Manchester United!”🔥 “Talk is cheap. The crowd are fed up of it. Do your talking on the pitch.”Dean Saunders rants on #MUFC players talking to the media without backing it up on the pitch https://t.co/90L7cs3hh5

Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford have expressed Manchester United's overall mindset since the arrival of German interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Maguire said it is difficult to adjust when the coaching team changes mid-season but the players trust the process started by Rangnick.

“His detail and preparation are enormous, we have full respect and trust in his methods. Yes, it’s difficult when the coaching team changes mid-season like it does at loads of clubs. Every club has issues, not just us, and some of their issues are much bigger than ours. But yes, it does come with the territory at United," said Maguire.

Saunders dragged out Luke Shaw for his comments after the 1-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford last week. Shaw questioned the commitment of the Manchester United players on the pitch and accepted that at times they had no clue who to pass the ball to.

Commenting upon Shaw's comments, the former Liverpool player told talkSPORT:

"I have seen Luke Shaw's interview after the game talking about how 'we are not motivated', you are playing for Man United number one and motivation comes from inside yourself."

Saunders also advised Harry Maguire to start performing on the pitch as fans are 'fed up' with the cheap talks.

Speaking about the Manchester United captain, Saunders said:

"Talk is cheap. Harry Maguire's talk is cheap. The crowd are fed up of listening to it, do your talking on the pitch and stop their strikers scoring Harry every game, get some clean sheets, get the team around you."

Saunders further added:

"As a pro you motivate yourself, you are getting paid a lot of money and you are going out there to get the better of your opponent every game. You motivate yourself, especially playing for Manchester United playing in front of them supporters.''

Saunders advised Shaw to show some intensity on the pitch instead of talking about it in post-match interactions.

"Then he talks about how 'we are not together as a group' and then he said there was 'no intensity'. Well Luke, instead of talking on the TV show some intensity when Traore was taking you on and crossing the ball into our box in the 85th minute. Why didn't you show some intensity then?"

Manchester United get Diogo Dalot boost ahead of Premier League clash against Aston Villa

The Red Devils got a Diogo Dalot boost after the player assured he would be available for the Premier League clash against Aston Villa. Dalot received a deep cut to his ankle in the FA Cup third round clash against Steven Gerrard's team at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot @DalotDiogo 🏻 Onto the next one!

Good image for those who like anatomy 🥶 twitter.com/utdreport/stat… utdreport @utdreport



via Diogo Dalot had to get stitches tonightvia @FabrizioRomano Diogo Dalot had to get stitches tonight 😳via @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/DJAAFYC6CK Thank you for the messages. It’s all good now with the help of the Doctor🏻 Onto the next one!Good image for those who like anatomy 🥶 Thank you for the messages. It’s all good now with the help of the Doctor 💪🏻 Onto the next one!Good image for those who like anatomy 🥶😂 twitter.com/utdreport/stat…

The Manchester United full back player took to Twitter to express that the injury was not serious and the wound had been stitched up. Dalot tweeted:

Also Read Article Continues below

''Thank you for the messages. It’s all good now with the help of the Doctor. Onto the next one!''

Edited by Diptanil Roy