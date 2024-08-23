“The fans are going to really enjoy it” - Carlo Ancelotti backs Real Madrid star to play ‘great game’ against Valladolid this weekend

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed Kylian Mbappe to have a good game against Real Valladolid this weekend. Los Blancos are set to play Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 25.

This will mark Mbappe's first home game for the club since his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman scored in his club debut against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup as Ancelotti's side won 2-0. He drew a blank in his La Liga debut against Mallorca and the game ended 1-1.

There's a lot of buzz around Mbappe's home debut and Ancelotti has backed his team's new superstar to have a good outing. He told the media in a recent press conference (via Madrid Xtra on X):

Trending

“This Sunday is going to be a very nice & good for Mbappe, he's going to play a great game and the fans are going to really enjoy it.”

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe has so far scored once in two matches for Real Madrid. The reigning Spanish champions, though, hit a roadblock in the first game of their title defense. After dropping points against Mallorca in a 1-1 draw, Ancelotti's side need to be at their clinical best to get the three points against Valladolid.

Carlo Ancelotti is looking forward to Real Madrid's first home game of the season

The first home game of the season is a big occasion for any team and Carlo Ancelotti is looking to make the most of it. He wants his side to put on a good performance in front of the home fans.

Ancelotti further hinted that the team is working out what caused the stumble against Mallorca. He told the media ahead of the Valladolid game (via the club's official website):

“It's always important to play at our stadium. We're looking forward to returning because it's been a long time since we've played there. We have to put on a good display, win the game and have a good day.”

He added:

“We've prepared well for the match this week. We've worked on what didn't go well in the game against Mallorca. We have fully understood what happened and we've tried to fix it. It will be a good test against Valladolid.”

Real Madrid will play Valladolid at 5 PM CEST on Sunday. Ancelotti is not worried about the early kick-off and has claimed that he is only taking his players' health into account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback