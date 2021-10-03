“The fans sent some messages and that was important” - Gabriel explains why he chose Arsenal over Manchester United 

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has explained why he chose the Gunners over Manchester United last year.

The Brazilian defender moved to Arsenal from Ligue 1 club Lille last season for a reported fee of €30 million (£27m). He has now confirmed rumors that Manchester United were also interested in signing him last year.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Gabriel said:

“I’d always dreamt of playing in the Premier League and everyone knows Arsenal as one of the top clubs in the world. It’s true that Manchester United were also interested, but I was always focused on joining Arsenal."

Gabriel pointed out that it was the messages from the fans that made the difference for him. He said:

“The fans sent some messages in the build-up and that was very important in my decision. Having been here for some time now, I am certain I made the right choice. I am very happy here, I’ve made some fantastic friendships and I hope we can win some trophies.”

Gabriel had an average first season at the club. He made 32 appearances for the Gunners, scoring three goals. He was, however, a massive improvement on the existing crop of defenders at the club.

Gabriel heaps praise on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Gabriel has gone on to thank Mikel Arteta for his time with Arsenal. The Brazilian defender also heaped praise on the Arsenal manager. Speaking of Arteta, the defender said:

"He is a top guy who's always helping out his players and his staff. He supports us during tough times and I'm very happy to be coached by him. Without doubt, I'm learning a lot from him. He helps us a lot on the pitch, in terms of deciding how we are set up and the systems we use."

Gabriel added that Arteta has been clear with his communication and ambition.

“He guides us forward but he also asks us questions about what we think might be best for the team. The communication in general between the players and the manager is very good. We want to do well for him because that's exactly what he deserves. We see that he enjoys what he does and we want to achieve great things together."

Arsenal have made a mixed start to the new season. After losing their first three games in the league, they won three on the trot. Their last match was a draw against Brighton at the Amex stadium.

