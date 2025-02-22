“The fans in the stadium could sense it too” - Ian Wright on what Arsenal are lacking at the moment after defeat to West Ham

Arsenal legend and pundit Ian Wright has issued his verdict on what the Gunners are missing after their narrow 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday. The Gunners dropped valuable points in the Premier League title race after losing in front of their fans against the Hammers.

Still without a striker, Mikel Arteta opted to start midfielder Mikel Merino up front after his two-goal performance against Leicester City last weekend. The Spaniard did not fare as well this time as the Gunners appeared toothless and were unable to find the net.

Ian Wright analysed the situation of his former club, pointing out that the need for attacking reinforcements was paramount. Speaking on Premier League Productions, he said that the club ought to have signed an attacker to help the manager strengthen his roster last summer or in January. He also credited the Hammers for their organization and defensive resoluteness. Wright said (via TBR Football):

“I think you probably have to look at the summer and January, Arteta needed help. He has coached the team to this level, but they just don’t have the ammunition or energy to break West Ham down. You could see that the fans in the stadium could sense it too.

"It was always going to be a tough one with the forwards missing. You need something to happen with set-pieces, or someone like Ethan Nwaneri. Not enough creativity, you have to give West Ham credit for the defending they did.”

Arsenal attempted 20 shots throughout the game at the Emirates but managed to get just two on target. They generated an xG of 1.23 and created only one big chance despite having 68% of the possession in the game.

Mikel Merino had the least touches of any of the outfield players and attempted just two shots, none of which were on target. The Spaniard won just six of 18 duels playing as the striker, indicating his unsuitability to the role in the long-term.

10-men Arsenal taste defeat, miss chance to close in on Liverpool

Arsenal suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat against West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. They missed an opportunity to close the gap to leaders Liverpool, with the gap remaining at eight points with 12 games left to play.

Still without Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz, Arsenal found themselves behind with a minute left until the break. Jarrod Bowen ran in behind the Gunners rearguard to head home a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Mikel Arteta's side finished the game with 10 men after 18-year-old defender Myles Lewis-Skelly brought down Mohammed Kudus while being the last man. The Gunners huffed and puffed but failed to breach the Hammers rearguard without a focal point and suffered a first defeat in 16 games.

