"The fans will kill him over there" - Emmanuel Petit highlights major struggle Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold will face at Real Madrid

Emmanuel Petit has warned Trent Alexander-Arnold that Real Madrid fans will 'kill' him if he defends like he has done at Liverpool. He claims that the Englishman needs to do better, and it is not going to be easy for him in Spain.

Speaking to TEAMtalk, Petit claimed that the appeal of playing for Real Madrid is attractive, but it comes with a lot of pressure. He added that the Englishman needs to be careful as the Madridistas will get on his back if he starts making mistakes. He said:

“The appeal of Madrid is something that any player would be attracted to… What I would say, and I’ve said this before, sometimes you need to be careful what you wish for in football. If Trent defends like he has done in England playing for Real Madrid, I think the fans will kill him over there. It’s not going to be easy for him.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not signed a new deal at Liverpool and is set to be a free agent in the summer. He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and reports suggest he is close to agreeing terms with them.

Liverpool urged to sign former Real Madrid target as Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement by Emmanuel Petit

Emmanuel Petit spoke to TEAMtalk and urged Liverpool to sign Jeremie Frimpong as the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. He believes that the other option for the Reds is to promote Conor Bradley and said:

“It’s not just who are L'pool going to sign to replace Alexander-Arnold, they’re facing the prospect of losing their whole right wing. With Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold both potentially leaving, they will have to rebuild that. That’s a lot of chemistry up in smoke. How do you replace that? It makes recruitment for a new right-back and right winger an urgent priority for L'pool this summer.”

"One name that has been linked is Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, who has been great for them since he joined from Celtic. They also have the option of promoting Conor Bradley, who looks like a top prospect.”

Liverpool have offered Trent Alexander-Arnold a new contract, which is reported to be a lucrative long-term deal. However, the Englishman is looking to leave for Real Madrid in the summer when his contract expires.

