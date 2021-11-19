“The fans will turn against him” – Joe Cole explains why Brendan Rodgers joining Manchester United would be “disaster”

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers as they look to move on from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole doesn't think it would make sense for the Red Devils to appoint the 48-year-old as their next head coach.

According to Cole, Brendan Rodgers' history with Liverpool doesn't make him an ideal option to take up the Manchester United job. The Englishman believes such a move will definitely anger the fans.

“Brendan right, you can’t manage Liverpool and then go to Manchester United," Joe Cole said on the All to Play for Podcast.

“You can’t. I just can’t see it. Disaster. The fans will turn against him straightaway. It will be ‘you scouse this and you scouse that’,” he added.

It is worth noting that Brendan Rodgers managed Liverpool between 2012 and 2015, going very close to leading the Reds to a Premier League triumph in the 2013-14 season. During his three-year stint at Anfield, the tactician managed to record 85 victories, 29 draws and 42 defeats from 166 games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United continue their search for a decent tactician to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks owing to his team's unconvincing displays.

Apart from Brendan Rodgers, a number of elite tacticians have reportedly been on Manchester United's radar over the last few weeks. The likes of Antonio Conte (now at Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps and Erik Ten Hag have all been linked with the club.

Manchester United's abysmal start to the season

Despite entering the season with great momentum following some decent business in the summer transfer window, Manchester United have failed to deliver. The Red Devils' performances in recent weeks are nothing to write home about. They have won just two of their last seven games in all competitions.

As it stands, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are currently sixth in the Premier League with 17 points from 11 games. They're already out of the EFL Cup and will need to raise their level if they want to progress into the knockout phase of the Champions League.

