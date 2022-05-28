“The final is going to be like a party” – Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid team talk ahead of Liverpool showdown in Champions League final leaked

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's team talk ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool tonight in Paris has been leaked.

According to Spanish TV channel La Sexta (via the Mirror), Ancelotti urged his players to enjoy the showpiece game. His side are in search of a record-extending 14th Champions League/European Cup, while Liverpool are in pursuit of their seventh

The Italian tactician was quoted as saying:

“What we have done up until now is honestly not important right now. So tomorrow, you have to get used to it. You’re all here, and you have to enjoy the most important game in football. It is going to be beautiful, but it will be difficult."

He added:

“Tomorrow the final is going to be like a party. And after the game, we are all going to be happy. So that is everything I’ve got to say.”

Liverpool and Real Madrid will contest the Champions League final for the second time in five years. In their last meeting in the 2018 showdown in Kiev, Los Blancos won 3-1, with Gareth Bale scoring a brace and Karim Benzema added the other.

It's worth mentioning that Ancelotti has previously won the Champions League with Real Madrid. The former Chelsea and AC Milan manager was in charge of the La Liga outfit when they lifted their La Decima in 2014 against city-rivals Atletico Madrid.

Madrid are chasing a league and Champions League double this season. Ancelotti's side secured the La Liga title, finishing a whopping 13 points clear of second-placed Barcelona.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has history of facing Liverpool in Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti has previous history of facing Liverpool in the Champions League final, both as player and manager. The Italian was part of the AS Roma team that lost the 1984 European Cup final to the Reds on penalties. Ancelotti, though, missed the game due to an injury.

Ancelotti, as manager, met Liverpool om two Champions League finals as AC Milan manager, in 2005 and 2007. The tactician won in 2007 and lost the other on penalties.

Before alking over the Real Madrid job for the second time last summer, Ancelotti was the manager of the Reds' Merseyside rivals, Everton.

