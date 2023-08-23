"The first fanbase that was booing Lionel Messi" - Inter Miami star names the most hostile atmosphere since Argentine's arrival

Inter Miami star Kamal Miller has revealed that the Nashville SC fans were the first set of supporters to boo Lionel Messi since the Argentinian's arrival in the United States.

Lionel Messi has taken United States football by storm, leading Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory last weekend, having only arrived last month. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner bagged 10 goals and one assist in seven games, as the Herons won their first trophy of their history.

Opposition teams and players relished the opportunity to test themselves against Messi, while their fans were delighted to see La Pulga in action live. However, not all supporters received the seven-time Ballon d'Or with open arms, according to Miller.

The Inter Miami defender has explained that Nashville fans paid no heed to Messi during the Leagues Cup final on Saturday (August 19). Miller pointed out how the Tennessee-based club's fans made the atmosphere hostile for the Herons, while others often supported the Argentinian more than their own players.

"I think it has to be Nashville, I think it's the first fanbase that was booing him (Lionel Messi)," Miller told CBS Sports. "Every other place we've gone, they were praising him more than some of their own players."

The Inter Miami man added:

"But I think the Nashville fans really gave their team an advantage and made it like that 12th man by showing their team and their players that they don't really care about the Messi show, they are here for the Nashville team to win. They backed their team, so I think definitely that was the hardest atmosphere so far."

Inter Miami played four of their seven Leagues Cup games, including the final against Nashville, away from home. Despite the hostile atmosphere in Tennessee, Messi helped his team beat the Boys in Gold 10-9 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

How did Lionel Messi fare against Nashville?

Lionel Messi started alongside Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor in attack for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final. He was one of the best players on the pitch, earning an 8.0 rating on FotMob. Only Herons goalkeeper Drake Callender (8.3) received a higher score.

The superstar scored Miami's only goal in regulation time with a stunning strike from outside the box. The left-footed maestro hit the woodwork with one of his two other shots in the game. He also did not shy away from taking responsibility as captain, taking and converting the team's first penalty in the shootout.

Lionel Messi completed 35 passes, including one long ball, with 88% accuracy. It included eight passes into the final third, but none of them led to goalscoring chances. Furthermore, the Barcelona great registered 57 touches of the ball but was dispossessed only thrice.