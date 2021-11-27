"The first impression is good" - Unai Emery believes Xavi is the 'ideal person' to manage Barcelona

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has explained Xavi is the ideal manager for Barcelona because of the time he spent at the club as a player.

Xavi took over as head coach from Ronald Koeman earlier in November, and the former midfielder has already stamped his authority on the squad with his playing style and tactics.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎙| #VillarrealBarça | Xavi: “Villarreal will be a more offensive team than Espanyol and Benfica. They push and want to get the ball. This is a team at the Champions League level and with a great coach like Unai Emery. It will be a very complicated game.” 🎙| #VillarrealBarça | Xavi: “Villarreal will be a more offensive team than Espanyol and Benfica. They push and want to get the ball. This is a team at the Champions League level and with a great coach like Unai Emery. It will be a very complicated game.” https://t.co/YaUrAbzu5z

Barcelona have looked like a much better possession-based team under Xavi. Emery feels the Spaniard's experience of playing in the all-conquering Barcelona side of the late 2010s is likely to shape his coaching style.

"Xavi has experienced a Barcelona that dominated, which had a very high possession," Emery told the press. "They have young players, who are not so well known yet, but who are destined to be the new players who in a few years will define a style and a tremendous history at Barcelona. The coach has given them a boost and increased their motivation.

"I am certain that they want to experience that again with their style. They will want to have the ball and get it back quickly. The difference between a good and excellent Barcelona has been the defensive phase, where, with players like Iniesta or Xavi, they did it. If he is able to give that to Barcelona, he will be on the road to excellence."

Barcelona should back Xavi in the transfer market

It’s clear that Xavi wants to promote players from La Masia; players like Riqui Puig have already gotten more playing time under him.

However, Barcelona need to sort out their financial issues and back Xavi in the transfer market as the squad looks thin at the moment.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• It was a match between Toledo and Barça B in the second division. Xavi, then 19, played the full match and Emery, then 28, played 69 minutes. Toledo won 3-0.

#VillarrealBarça



Via: • Unai Emery and Xavi faced each other as players 22 years ago in the 1998-99 season.• It was a match between Toledo and Barça B in the second division. Xavi, then 19, played the full match and Emery, then 28, played 69 minutes. Toledo won 3-0.Via: @sport • Unai Emery and Xavi faced each other as players 22 years ago in the 1998-99 season.• It was a match between Toledo and Barça B in the second division. Xavi, then 19, played the full match and Emery, then 28, played 69 minutes. Toledo won 3-0.#VillarrealBarça Via: @sport https://t.co/6ENqmIfYaJ

Attacking reinforcements is imperative in the January transfer window as Blaugrana are short on options up front. Sergio Aguero’s playing career is in doubt following a heart issue, while the duo of Martin Braithwaite and Luuk De Jong are not expected to be long-term options.

It remains to be seen who Barcelona will approach in January or perhaps in the summer transfer window of 2022.

The big plus for Barcelona right now is that they have a game plan under Xavi, so they can target players who will complement his style.

Edited by Arvind Sriram