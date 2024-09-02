“The first six months were difficult” - Barcelona star Raphinha opens up on early struggles, reveals club target for the season 

Barcelona midfielder Raphinha has said that he faced a dificult first few months at the club since arriving from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. The 27-year-old, nevertheless, played a role in their La Liga triumph.

Raphinha contributed seven goals and as many assists in 36 games as the Blaugrana won their first league title in four years. Last season, he posted slightly better numbers - six goals and nine assists in 28 games - but Barca fell short in their title defence.

Despite reports of interest in his services from elsewhere, Raphinha stayed put at the Camp Nou and has enjoyed a superb start to the new campaign. Providing a goal contribution in all but one game, he has contributed three goals and as many assists in four outings as Hansi Flick's side lead the standings.

Following his hat-trick and an assist in the 7-0 home win over Real Valladolid at the weekend said that following a 'difficult' first six months at the club, he even contemplated leaving (EsportsRAC1 via Mundo Deportivo):

"The minimum objective at Barça is to win everything. Yes, I thought about leaving, the first six months were difficult for me and my family. The beginning was quite difficult. Adapting to the club was difficult for me."

Opening up about the club's 'minimum' objective of 'winning', the Brazilian added:

"The minimum objective? The minimum objective is to win. The Champions League ? Of course. It has to be this one. Playing for Barca makes the main objective to win all the titles: the League, the Champions League, the Cup, the Super Cup ... If you are in a club like this and you don't set yourself that objective, you are in the wrong place."

It's pertinent to note that Barca haven't won the UEFA Champions League since their treble triumph in 2015.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Barcelona are off to a superb start to the season under new boss Hansi Flick, who has replaced the legendary Xavi this summer. The former Bayern Munich tactician has overseen wins in all four competitive games so far.

After opening their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 win at Valencia - with Robert Lewndowski scoring both goals - Barca beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at home, with Lewandowski scoring again along with Lamine Yamal.

Flick's side registered a third straight 2-1 win - this time over Rayo Vallecano away - before thumping Valladolid 7-0 at home. Barcelona next take on Girona away in La Liga on September 15.

