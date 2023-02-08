"The first thing I thought of was hugging Leo" - Argentina superstar makes heartwarming Lionel Messi claim

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul recently revealed that the first thought he had after La Albiceleste's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was to hug Lionel Messi.

Messi scored a brace in a tense final that ended 3-3 after extra time. During the penalty shootout, Gonzalo Montiel walked up to take the decisive spot kick, which he converted. Recalling the historic moment, Atletico Madrid's De Paul told Fox Sports (via Mundo Deportivo):

"The first thing I thought of was hugging Leo, because the World Cup was very strong in levels of sensations, we went from one extreme to the other. When Gonzalo (Montiel) was walking towards the penalty spot, he knew that if he scored the goal he was going to run to hug Leo."

Lionel Messi was at his brilliant best during the World Cup in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored seven goals and provided three assists and was awarded the Golden Ball for his extraordinary performances.

Besides the brace in the final, Messi also converted his spot-kick in the shootout.

Lionel Messi asked him to not risk it and promised he'd bring Argentina to the semifinals.



Rodrigo De Paul had an injury before the Netherlands match at the World Cup.

Lionel Messi asked him to not risk it and promised he'd bring Argentina to the semifinals.

De Paul, meanwhile, was an omnipresent figure at the heart of La Albiceleste's midfield during the tournament in Qatar. He worked tirelessly for the team throughout the course of the competition and was one of the most reliable players for Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel Scaloni hopes to see Lionel Messi in the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Considering Lionel Messi is already 35 years old, most fans believe that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was his last appearance in the competition.

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina's manager, recently shared his two cents on the topic. The Argentine tactician would like to see Messi in the team during the 2026 tournament in the USA and Mexico. Scaloni said (via talkSPORT):

“I think Messi can make it to the next World Cup, It will depend a lot on what he wants and what happens over time, that he feels good. The doors will always be open. He is happy on the pitch, and for us [it] would be good.”

Barça Eleven ⭐️ @BarcaEleven_ One of the most powerful videos from the World Cup: A 35 year old fully gassed out Lionel Messi willing to do anything for his nation One of the most powerful videos from the World Cup: A 35 year old fully gassed out Lionel Messi willing to do anything for his nation https://t.co/wXvdjXrACG

