“The first time 3 of my players are tearing their ACL” - Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid superstar has suffered potentially season-ending injury 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti seemingly confirmed defender David Alaba's anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury after the club's latest La Liga clash on Sunday (December 17).

Los Blancos managed to defeat Villarreal 4-1, putting themselves on top of the Spanish top-tier standings for the moment. Second-placed Girona could retain the top spot if they defeat Alaves on Monday (December 18).

Alaba, who started the fixture for Real Madrid, was withdrawn just 35 minutes into the tie following concerns over his injured knee. This latest setback for the Spanish giants is worrying, given central defender Eder Militao is sidelined until the summer.

Addressing Alaba's situation post-match, Ancelotti said (via Football Espana):

"This is the first time it happens to me, 3 of my players tearing their ACL. Tchouameni is the first option at centre back. In an emergency, and this is an emergency. He can play there.”

Soon after the game, the club confirmed that Alaba would undergo surgery in the coming days. The Madrid-based outfit said in the statement (via ABC News):

"After tests carried out on our player David Alaba, he's been diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the next few days."

Alaba joins Militao and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on the list of long-term absentees owing to ACL issues. The Austria international has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, bagging two assists.

Ancelotti has stated that French defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could partner Antonio Rudiger in central defense for the time being.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hints at potential defensive signing in January transfer window

Carlo Ancelotti (via Getty Images)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted at the fact that Los Blancos will look to sign defensive reinforcements in January amid injury concerns. He said (via Mirror):

"That's the only way to fill in for all the guys who are out injured. We'll see what can be done [in the transfer market] in the coming days."

According to Mirror, Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio is a likely candidate to join the Spanish side. The aforementioned report claims that Real Madrid have previously been linked with the defender, who has a release clause of €60 million.

However, the club are likely to face competition from Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool. This season, Inacio has made 21 appearances across all competitions for his current employers, bagging three goals.

The 22-year-old has also been capped by Portugal five times, out of which he's found the net on two occasions.