"The first time it's triggered my point" - Mohamed Salah explains why he wants to win the Ballon d'Or

Mohamed Salah has admitted that he started thinking about the Ballon d'Or after moving to Liverpool. He wants to win the France Football award for his people and believes he is capable of doing so.

In an interview posted by the official Ballon d'Or account on X, Salah said that adding the individual accolade to his cabinet would be great. He added that the thought of the award was never in his mind as a child. Salah said:

"I think it, it wasn't in my head when I was that young because you don't, when you play in Egypt in the street, you wouldn't see yourself winning the Ballon d'Or. Just like more. I think the first time it's triggered my point. When my agent spoke to me about it then I think it more. If I start to believe it more, honestly, it's more in Liverpool not in Rome [when he was at AS Roma]. If I win, it would be great. If I don't win, I think my career will be also very good but it's just like that image in my head. Always, I have it like I just want to win it for my people. That's that's the thing is like, always stuck in my head."

Mohamed Salah played a key role in helping Liverpool win the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. He scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in the league.

Best chance to win the Ballon d'Or, says Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah spoke to Sky Sports earlier this season and admitted that it was his best season. He added that it has given him a good chance to win the Ballon d'Or and said (via ESPN):

"I would say I never had a season like this and winning big trophies so I would say this is my best chance to get it right now while I'm in the club because it's been a crazy year, a crazy season with a trophy. It's given me a good chance."

Arne Slot also backed his star player and said that his performances have given the Liverpool star a good chance to win the award. He said:

"It's completely true. He's had very, very good seasons at Liverpool but this one probably stands out in terms of numbers and if you add to that that we also won the league it will probably give him a fair chance."

Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele, and Vitinha are also in the running for the Ballon d'Or this year.

