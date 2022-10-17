"The flop no one's talking about" "Foolish player" - Barcelona new signing gets savaged on Twitter for his underwhelming performance in 3-1 Real Madrid defeat

Barcelona lost to Real Madrid in the first El Clasico clash of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 19, and their fans have been rather displeased with the painful loss. While a number of Blaugrana stars not performing up to the mark, many fans took to Twitter to slam Raphinha.

The former Leeds attacker has had a less than appealing start to life at Camp Nou since joining the Blaugrana in the summer. In 12 appearances for the side, he has scored just one goal, and his efforts against the Madridistas were to no avail.

This saw fans slam the forward for his sloppy performances, with many of them taking to Twitter with tweets like these:

Conn @ConnCFC You just know if Raphinha has 1 goal & 1 assist in his first 11 starts for Chelsea you wouldn’t hear the end of it. The flop no one’s talking about lmao You just know if Raphinha has 1 goal & 1 assist in his first 11 starts for Chelsea you wouldn’t hear the end of it. The flop no one’s talking about lmao

PointGod RMA➐ @Point_God_11_ Raphinha El Clasico highlights Raphinha El Clasico highlights https://t.co/27nmObAa3M

Beno SarkCess @BenopaOnyx1 Raphinha is one of the most useless players in this current Barca team

Foolish player Raphinha is one of the most useless players in this current Barca team Foolish player

Panam’s75 @panams75 Raphinha vs Real Madrid : amazing 45 minutes GOALS + SKILLS Raphinha vs Real Madrid : amazing 45 minutes GOALS + SKILLS 🔥 https://t.co/Igcc7PLn6T

TC @totalcristiano Raphinha thinks he’s up against Charlie Taylor in some PL relegation scrap Raphinha thinks he’s up against Charlie Taylor in some PL relegation scrap 😭

The Barcelona forward may have showcased a better performance against Real Madrid, but he struggled to score, managing just two shots before the hour mark. While he was one of the visitors' most creative players, with four key passes in the game, it did little to help his side's fortune against a more clinical Madrid outfit.

Barcelona slump to 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid

An effortlessly clinical display from Los Blancos was all it took to see off their eternal rivals in front of their fans at the Santiago Bernabeu. Early on, it seemed as though Barca had what it took to fashion their chances and open the scoring in style. However, their finishing let them down, while Real took the few chances that came.

By the stroke of half-time, Barcelona had more shots at goal and more possession, but they were two goals down against a ruthlessly efficient Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior was a vital player in the final third for Los Blancos, marauding down the flank with grace and power. He aided his side in the first two goals, although neither an assist nor a goal was awarded to him.

Counter-attacks saw Karim Benzema open the scoring in the 12th minute and Federico Valverde double it in the 35th.

Late in the game, with barely seven minutes to go, Barca halved the score thanks to a sharp effort from Ferran Torres. However, there was no stopping the Madridistas, who won a penalty in injury time and converted it to end the clash in style.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes