“The France team is better when Kylian Mbappe is here“ - Didier Deschamps hails Real Madrid man ahead of Nations League opener

France boss Didier Deschamps has hailed Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe ahead of his team's UEFA Nations League opener with Italy on September 6 at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe, 25, is coming off a two-goal display in Los Blancos' 2-0 home win over Real Betis at the weekend. Following three scoreless outings in the top flight, the PSG record goalscorer finally opened his account in Spanish football.

Following a goalless first half at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe scored his maiden La Liga goal by breaking the deadlock in the 67th minute. Nine minutes later he scored from the spot to confirm the three points for the defending champions after successive 1-1 draws.

Mbappe has now reported for international duty, where he will look to continue in the same vein against the Azzurri at a familiar ground - one he called home for seven seasons before moving to Madird this summer on a free transfer.

Highlighting the importance of Mbappe in his squad, the Les Bleus boss said (as per L'Equipe Foot):

"The French team is better when Kylian (Mbappé) is there."

Mbappe is one short of 50 goals for France since making his debut in a 1-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying draw aat Luxembourg in March 2017, with only Olivier Giroud (57) and Thierry Henry (51) ahead of him.

How did Real Madrid man Kylian Mbappe fare in his last tournament for France?

Kylian Mbappe arrived at Euro 2024 following his most prolific season in club football, striking 44 times across competitions as PSG won the domestic treble and reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

However, the Frenchman largely failed to replicate that form at the quadrennial event. After proviidng an assist in the 1-0 opening win for Austria, Mbappe sat out the goalless draw with the Netherlands due to a broken nose.

However, he returned for the next game - opening his account at the Euros after four scoreless games - as France drew 1-1 with Poland to qualify for the knickouts. The Frenchman drew blanks as Didier Deschamps' side saw off Belgium 1-0 in the Round of 16 and Portugal 5-3 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

The Real Madrid man set up his strike partner Randal Kolo Muani for an early opener in the semi-finao with eventual winners Spain. However, La Roja scored twice without reply in quick succession before beating England 2-1 to win their record fourth European Championship.

