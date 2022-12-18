“The French team got deliberately poisoned” - Piers Morgan suggests 2022 FIFA World Cup was rigged in Argentina’s favour 

British journalist Piers Morgan has suggested that the 2022 FIFA World Cup final has been rigged in Argentina's favour.

La Albiceleste headed into half-time of the final against France with a 2-0 lead, with Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria the scorers. Morgan has made a suggestion that Didier Deschamps' side's poor performance is due to the team getting poisoned.

He tweeted:

"It wasn’t a virus, the French team clearly got deliberately poisoned."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan It wasn’t a virus, the French team clearly got deliberately poisoned. It wasn’t a virus, the French team clearly got deliberately poisoned.

Messi struck from the spot in the 23rd minute before Di Maria scored a fine counter-attacking goal in the 36th. Deschamps's side lacked any threat, with Kylian Mbappe nonexistent, and the defence making several errors.

Reports claimed before the final that Raphael Varane, Kingsley Coman and Ibrahima Konate were all affected by a virus before the final, per the Guardian. Nevertheless, Les Bleus started at full strength and as slight favourites, but their first-half performance was one to forget.

Messi and co are heading towards the FIFA World Cup trophy and are doing so in style. Deschamps will need to oversee a monumental comeback for France to defend their crown, which is slipping away.

Les Bleus lacked energy and were a stark contrast to the side that were impressive en route to the FIFA World Cup final. They didn't attempt a single shot throughout the first half and had only 40% possession.

England star Gary Lineker amazed by Argentina's second goal in FIFA World Cup final against France

Lineker lauded Di Maria (left('s effort.

Argentina's second goal was brilliant as Lionel Scaloni's side broke on the counter after Dayot Upamecano had lost possession.

Messi played the ball to Alexis Mac Allister, who raced down the right flank before finding Di Maria at the far post. The Argentine winger slotted past Hugo Lloris to add to La Albiceleste's lead.

Lineker, who's covering the game with BBC Sport, took to Twitter to appreciate the goal. He said:

"Wow. What a goal from Argentina. The genius of Messi, the vision of MacAllister, the finish of an Angel."

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Wow. What a goal from Argentina. The genius of Messi, the vision of MacAllister, the finish of an Angel. Wow. What a goal from Argentina. The genius of Messi, the vision of MacAllister, the finish of an Angel.

Argentina are looking to end their 36-year World Cup drought and are less than half an hour away from accomplishing the same.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes