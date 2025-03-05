"The game is completely gone!", "Superbowl 2.0" - Fans react as FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirms half-time show at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Fans have been left disappointed after it was revealed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will have a half-time show. The tournament will kick off on June 11, 2026, and will be hosted by USA, Canada, and Mexico, with the final scheduled for July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ad

World Cup and Champions League finals have had pre-match performances but there has never been a half-time performance at a World Cup final. However, all that is about to change, as confirmed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Infantino insisted that it would be a historic moment for the tournament.

"I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a Fifa World Cup final in New York New Jersey. This will be a historic moment for the Fifa World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world," wrote Infantino.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans immediately took to social media to share their views on the matter. One fan stated that it would run the World Cup's legacy, commenting:

"FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed the 2026 World Cup final will have a half-time show. The game is completely gone! Copying Americans will only ruin the World Cup’s legacy.."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another added:

"Superbowl 2.0."

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan suggested that the move was aimed at generating income, posting:

"Ffs , we already have an opening ceremony why is this necessary. It's all about money now."

Another quipped:

"They are ruining our beautiful game…"

One fan urged FIFA to scrap the plan, stating:

"It’s not the superbowl, scrap that please."

Infantino has also confirmed that Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin will help finalize the artists who will perform in the 15-minute break during the final.

Ad

How many teams will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Gianni Infantino

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will involve 48 teams, instead of the regular 32. It will be hosted across 16 cities in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Ad

All eyes, however, will be on Argentina and Lionel Messi, who will be defending their title. La Albiceleste created history by lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with La Pulga fulfilling his legacy and winning the competition for the first time in his career.

While there has been no confirmation yet, Lionel Messi is expected to be a part of Lionel Scaloni's squad for the mega event. His bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, is also expected to represent Portugal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback