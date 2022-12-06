"The game is not won by one player" – Denzel Dumfries refuses to buy into sentiments about Lionel Messi's final attempt to win FIFA World Cup

Netherlands fullback Denzel Dumfries has expressed his opinion on the prospect of stopping Argentina captain Lionel Messi's mission to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar.

The Oranje are set to take on two-time FIFA World Cup champions Argentina in a quarter-final clash. They will face off in the ongoing quadrennial tournament at the Lusail Stadium on Friday (December 9).

Louis van Gaal's side defeated USA 3-1 in their last-16 fixture last Saturday (December 3).

Messi, on the other hand, helped Argentina advance to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over Australia in their last-16 clash.

Speaking to NOS, Dumfries shared his thoughts on facing the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward in the knockout stages. He elaborated:

"The game is not won by one player. We also have a mission – to fulfill the hearts of the Netherlands. That is the only thing we are here for. We have a goal. We have many qualities in the team. There is a lot of room for improvement, but I think we are on the upward trend. Obviously it has to be better."

Messi, who is appearing in his fifth and perhaps final FIFA World Cup, has been in fine form of late. He has scored three goals and laid out an assist in four tournament games for La Albiceleste so far.

Dumfries, 26, has been in stellar form for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Inter Milan right-back has scored one goal and contributed two assists in four starts so far. He added:

"My best evening is yet to come. Maybe it's because we have one goal and that's bigger than the quarter-finals. The group stage was good for us. Anyway, you want to be important to the team. It's great that you can be that, there was pressure on it."

The Netherlands last locked horns with Argentina at a FIFA World Cup semi-final in the 2014 edition. Messi's side won the thrilling penalty shootout after a goalless stalemate at the end of regulation time.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi opines on 2022 FIFA World Cup favorites

Speaking to Diario Ole, Argentina forward Lionel Messi pinpointed Brazil, France and Spain as potential favorites to lift the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy. He elaborated:

"Brazil is playing very well. Beyond the defeat against Cameroon, they continue to be one of the favourites. Also France. And Spain too. They play very well, are very clear about what they want to do when they get the ball... they control possession for a long time."

Argentina are expected to face either Brazil or Croatia in the semi-finals if they manage to beat Louis van Gaal's side on Friday.

