"The gesture was for Xavi, not the referee” - Robert Lewandowski surprised by red card in Barcelona's 2-1 win against Osasuna

Barcelona marksman Robert Lewandowski was surprised by the referee's decision to send him off during their La Liga win over Osasuna on November 9.

The Polish striker was sent off in the 30th minute of the game after receiving a second yellow card. He might also face a three- to four-game ban due to improper conduct towards the match officials.

However, Lewandowski, who recently received the Bota de Oro, said that he would be surprised if handed a suspension that lengthy. The Polish hitman said that his gestures were aimed towards Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, not the referee or the linesmen.

He said (via SPORT):

"Why are four games going to fall to me if the gesture wasn't directed at the lineman or the referee. The gesture I made wasn't directed at the fourth official but rather it was for Xavi. we had talked about whether if they gave us a yellow card we would be careful with the second one."

Lewandowski has been in fine form for the Catalan club since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer. He has scored 18 goals and provided four assists in 19 games in all competitions.

Hence, a three-to-four-match game for the striker would be a big blow for the Blaugranas.

Xavi's side are currently at the top of the La Liga table with 37 points from 14 games. They lead the defending champions Real Madrid by five points, having played a game more.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski is not too worried about the club's exit from the UEFA Champions League

FC Barcelona v UD Almeria - LaLiga Santander: Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have been superb in La Liga but their form in the UEFA Champions League was completely opposite this campaign. Xavi's side suffered an exit in the group stages of the tournament and will now play in the playoffs of the UEFA Europa League against Manchester United.

Lewandowski, however, is not too devastated by the set-back. He said during the European Golden Shoe ceremony (transcribed by MARCA via Barca Universal):

“After the Champions League, we knew we had made a mistake, it wasn’t easy for the club, but we knew we had to think positively, in La Liga we play well and try to improve.”

The first leg of the tie will be played at Camp Nou on February 15 while the second leg will be played at Old Trafford on February 23.

