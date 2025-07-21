"The goal isn't to be the best league" - Riyad Mahrez disagrees with Cristiano Ronaldo; makes stance clear on Saudi League being better than Ligue1

  • home icon
By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Jul 21, 2025 05:21 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo and Riyad Mahrez do not share the same sentiments about the Saudi Pro League
Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has respectfully disagreed with the claims of Cristiano Ronaldo that the Saudi Pro League is one of the world's best. The pair of superstars are among a number of players to have moved to the oil-rich nation as part of their football project in recent years.

Speaking with L'Equipe, Mahrez answered a question on whether the Saudi league is better than the French Ligue 1, according to Ronaldo's claims. He disagreed, pointing out that while improvements have been made, the Saudi league is not there yet. He expressed hope of the league improving to compete with Europe's biggest leagues in the future.

"No. I think the five big European leagues are ahead, and then we can start to compete with the other leagues. We're not too far off, I think. After that, the goal isn't to be the best league in the world right now. We're looking at the long term.
"Those like me who have arrived are here at the beginning of this adventure, we're a bit like pioneers. We're helping them make this league stronger. And frankly, over my two seasons, I've felt progress in the teams, the coaches, the tactics and the organisation. They're trying to get there, and I think they'll get there. They're putting in the effort and they really want it."
Cristiano Ronaldo led the movement that resulted in the widespread transfer of players from Europe and South America into the Saudi top-flight. He arrived at Al-Nassr in January 2023, and the likes of Mahrez and a host of others moved there within six months, joining him in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to win any major silverware since his arrival in the Saudi Pro League 30 months ago. He has penned a two-year deal this summer that will keep him in the Middle East until 2027, at least.

Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Lionel Messi in goalscoring statistic

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen behind Lionel Messi in non-penalty goals scored after the Argentine netted twice for Inter Miami. Messi scored a brace for his club as they walloped New York Red Bulls 5-1 in the MLS, setting a new goalscoring record.

Lionel Messi's brace has taken him to 764 non-penalty goals in his professional career, one more than Ronaldo's tally, as per @433. The 40-year-old Portuguese star has played 167 more matches than his rival, highlighting the impressive nature of Messi's record.

Cristiano Ronaldo still leads the way in terms of career goals scored as he closes in on the 1000-goal mark. He remains the only player to score 900+ goals in history and can be named as the greatest goalscorer ever.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

