“The goal is to win the tournament” - Christian Pulisic warns Lionel Messi and Argentina about USMNT plan at 2024 Copa America 

AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic has sent a message to Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of this year's Copa America. The USMNT star wants to win the tournament that is being held in the United States of America in the summer.

Speaking to The Athletic, the former Chelsea star seemed confident that his national side would do well to go all the way. He added that they have a good young team ready to show the world what they are capable of. He said:

“There’s no measure to say exactly, ‘If we get this far, that’s success’. We’re going in with the mentality (of) taking it game by game and, of course, the goal is to win the tournament — always when you go into a tournament — so that’s how we look at things. We have a good young team and this is a great opportunity for us to play against the world’s best and hopefully show the world what we can do.”

The United States have been put in Group C along with Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia. Meanwhile, Argentina are in Group A where they are joined by Peru and Chile.

Christian Pulisic hails Lionel Messi's impact on MLS

Christian Pulisic has admitted that Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami has helped MLS. He added that it was expected because the Argentine was moving to the league just months after winning the FIFA World Cup and told The Athletic:

“I can’t say it’s not expected. He (Messi) is, of course, the best to really ever do it. After having the (2022) World Cup he did and then obviously being back in MLS, it’s been fantastic for the league. The buzz around the league, around Miami whenever they play… it seems like a big televised game. Players like that are going to bring in fans, new fans to watch the league, and for me it’s only a positive thing.”

Christian Pulisic has been in fine form for AC Milan this season and was named the Serie A player of the month for December. Lionel Messi is back training for Inter Miami and is gearing up for the new MLS season.