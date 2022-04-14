"The goals we conceded was my fault" - Jurgen Klopp reveals why Liverpool 'didn't do too well' against Benfica

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken the blame for the Reds conceding three goals against Benfica in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.

The Portuguese outfit found the back of the net thrice at Anfield to force a draw, nearly taking the lead with a couple of good chances in the closing stages of the game. However, the Reds held on to a 3-3 draw on the night to advance 6-4 on aggregate.

Speaking to beIN Sports (via Anfield Live) about the conceded goals, Klopp said:

"Tonight we didn't do too well, because our last line hadn't played together before but that's my decision so the goals we conceded was my fault and the goals we scored is all credit to the players."

He added:

"I made seven changes and I decided only yesterday for the last line to play together, they had 20 minutes to put it together. I liked it for the most part. Playing the opponent offside didn't work so well tonight and that's my fault.

"Benfica deserved the three goals, that's how it is. Of course, we could have scored more. After 3-1 everyone, me included, thought that's it. And Benfica thought 'let's give it a try'."

While Klopp is willing to shoulder the blame for the team's defensive mishaps, the German will hope his team runs a tighter ship as they head into a semifinal fixture against Villarreal. Liverpool hope to add another UEFA Champions League trophy to their collection at the end of the season, and their unprecedented quadruple bid is still alive.

Klopp will hope the team produces a better performance in the semi-finals before meeting Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final.

Dates for Liverpool vs Villarreal have been confirmed

UEFA have confirmed the dates for the first and second legs of the UEFA Champions league semi-finals. Liverpool will host the Yellow Submarine at Anfield on April 27, while the second leg will take place on May 3 at Villarreal's El Madrigal.

That means Klopp's men have a packed schedule till the end of the season, with the Reds to face Everton three days before the semifinal first leg. Three days later, they will travel to St. James Park to face Newcastle before travelling to Villarreal for the semifinal second leg in another three days.

Jurgen Klopp's men next face Manchester City on April 16 in the FA Cup semis as they seek to keep alive their quadruple bid, having won the League Cup earlier in the year.

