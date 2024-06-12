“The GOAT does it again” - Piers Morgan reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning goal against Ireland ahead of Euro 2024

Piers Morgan has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's latest brace ahead of the Euro 2024 in Germany. Ronaldo played in Portugal's final preparation game ahead of the tournament, scoring a brace against Ireland on Tuesday, June 11. Joao Felix broke the deadlock in the 3-0 win, scoring in the 18th minute from a well-worked corner.

Ronaldo netted his first of the game in the 50th minute. He brought down a Ruben Neves pass before making room for a strike with his left foot. His shot from a tight angle wrapped at the top corner. It was a spectacular effort from the Portugal captain.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan, a well-known Cristiano Ronaldo fan, wrote:

"BOOM! What a goal... The GOAT does it again... @cristiano."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo scored another in the 60th minute to make the score 3-0. Morgan tweeted that he expects the Al-Nassr superstar to light up the Euros. However, Morgan later deleted that tweet.

Ronaldo has been in stellar form ahead of Euro 2024. He had a free-scoring season with Al-Nassr, netting 44 goals and providing 13 assists in 45 games across competitions. The 39-year-old has continued his form with Portugal ahead of Euro 2024.

Former Sevilla coach predicts Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to win Euro 2024

Former Sevilla coach Jose Luis Mendilibar has predicted Portugal to win Euro 2024. He reckons Cristiano Ronaldo and company will face off against hosts Germany in the final.

He has backed the 2016 European champions to emerge victorious and take the trophy home for the second time in the last three editions.

"The Euro final will be between Germany and Portugal, and Portugal will be the champion," Mendilibar said (via GOATTWorld on X).

Expand Tweet

Portugal won all 10 of their qualifying matches for Euro 2024, scoring 36 goals and conceding only two. Roberto Martinez's side are one of the consensus pre-tournament favorites to win the competition in Germany.