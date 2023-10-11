"The GOAT always on top" "In a class of his own" - Fans react as Lionel Messi leads Sofascore's list of players with most 10/10 ratings

Fans have reacted to Sofascore's announcement of Lionel Messi being the player with the most 10/10 ratings in their database.

Messi, 36, is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game and is still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been the epitome of sustained brilliance and longevity in a record-breaking career.

Blessed with a magical left foot, free-kick prowess and ability to dribble at pace and score and create goals galore, the Argentine is a generational player with attributes many players can only dream of.

Messi's brilliance is aptly captured in Sofascore, with the Argentine bagging a perfect 10/10 a whopping 36 times on the site. That's more than double the next best player, Neymar (17). Cristiano Ronaldo - another generational player - only has eight perfect ratings.

Sofascore tweeted:

"BEST OF THE BEST: One of the questions we most often get asked is who is the player with the most perfect ratings in our database. Now, as a part of the #Sofantastic10 series, we can give you the answer — Lionel Messi is head and shoulders above the rest of the field"

Fans have reacted to the same, with one tweeting:

"The Goat always on Top"

Another chimed in:

"Messi is in a class of his own."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

As per their website, Sofascore ratings of players are based on a computer algorithm with 'deeply thought parameters' and not entered manually. The site claims that their ratings are 'completely free of any subjectivity'.

Lionel Messi selected in Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Lionel Messi has been selected in Argentina's squad by manager Lionel Scaloni for their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Paraguay (October 12) and Peru (October 17).

The 36-year-old recently featured for his club side Inter Miami in their 1-0 MLS home defeat to FC Cincinnati, which ruled them out of postseason reckoning. The attacker was making his first appearance in five games due to a muscular injury sustained during the September international break with Argentina.

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old was seen in training with his teammates, suggesting that the Argentine might have recovered from the injury that limited his game time for Inter Miami recently.

Expand Tweet

Messi has been in sizzling form for the Albiceleste, netting 23 times in their last 15 outings, scoring in all but one game. That includes seven goals in as many games in their victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.