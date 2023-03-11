"The goat is back", "This team will cook today" - Liverpool fans delighted to see injured star back in the squad

Liverpool fans are excited to see loan signing Arthur Melo on the bench for Saturday's Premier League clash at Bournemouth following a lengthy injury layoff. The Brazil international completed a loan move to Anfield from Italian giants Juventus on the last day of the summer transfer window.

However, he has not made a single appearance since suffering a thigh injury in October. Recent reports revealed that the Brazilian had returned to training and was nearing fitness, and Liverpool fans are excited to see that he is now fit enough to return to Premier League action.

Fans took to Twitter to share their delight over Arthur's inclusion in the squad, with many expecting him to make an appearance off the bench.

Bournemouth host Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth will take on Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in what promises to be a thrilling Premier League encounter. Both sides were involved in high-scoring games last week, with Bournemouth losing 3-2 to Arsenal after squandering a two-goal lead, while Liverpool humiliated Manchester United 7-0.

The Reds' impressive victory saw them rewrite the record books, with Mohamed Salah becoming their all-time top scorer in the Premier League. Despite a fan running onto the pitch and risking injury to his players, Jurgen Klopp was able to bask in his team's glorious performance. They are now fifth in the Premier League, just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

The Reds' next task will be to overturn their 5-2 Champions League last-16 deficit against Real Madrid. The Merseysiders have been in good form in the Premier League, winning four and drawing one of their last five games with five clean sheets to boot. However, they have won only one of their last five away games in the top flight.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, one point behind Leeds United in 17th place. They will need to start picking up points quickly to avoid relegation, having squandered 17 points from winning positions this season.

While the Cherries were valiant against Arsenal, they face a daunting task against the Reds, who have won their last seven Premier League games against them. Bournemouth will need to show bravery and resilience to get a result against an Anfield side that is firing on all cylinders.

