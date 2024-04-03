“The GOAT Cristiano doing yet more GOAT things” - Piers Morgan reacts to ‘vintage’ Cristiano Ronaldo display in Al-Nassr’s 8-0 win against Abha

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal superstar's first-half hat-trick against Abha on Tuesday, April 2.

Al-Nassr demolished Abha 8-0 in their Saudi Pro League away clash. Ronaldo was the star of the show for Luis Castro's team, scoring a hat-trick and providing two assists. He was taken off at half-time.

The 39-year-old opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a drilling effort from the free-kick spot, which Abha goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusano could have handled better. His second (21'), though, was a pure strike, leaving Tatarusano rooted to his spot. Ronaldo completed his second hat-trick in four days by scoring a delightful chip from way outside the penalty area in the 42nd minute.

Piers Morgan was left stunned by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's spectacular performance and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"The GOAT @cristiano doing yet more GOAT things tonight... two brilliant free kick goals, this one vintage Ronaldo:"

Ronaldo has now scored 36 goals and has provided 12 assists in 35 matches this season. He is currently the Saudi Pro League's leading scorer with 29 goals from 24 matches.

Al-Nassr are currently second in the SPL table with 62 points from 26 matches. Despite Ronaldo's heroics, Knights of Najd trail league leaders Al-Hilal by 12 points.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo's mindblowing stats against Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the pitch for only 45 minutes against Abha. However, he did tremendous damage to the opposition team in that period. Ronaldo scored three and bagged two assists, all from only 22 touches of the ball.

He completed only eight passes and another key pass. He also had four shots on target and won one ground duel and one aerial duel. Ronaldo created one big chance as well.

The Portugal captain has recently been in splendid form, which should boost Al-Nassr's confidence heading into their next game against Damac, a Saudi Pro League away clash, on April 5.

