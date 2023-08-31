"The GOAT can't do everything", "Messi where we at?" - Twitter explodes as Nashville stop Lionel Messi's winning run with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi was unable to continue his incredible winning start to life with Inter Miami as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Nashville on Wednesday (August 30).

There would be no repeat of Vice City's Leagues Cup final win over NSC nor would the visitors seal revenge over Messi's Miami. However, it was a tense affair between two MLS sides eager for three points.

A cagey first half saw both sides lack much of a threat although tempers did flare throughout. However, it was Nashville who went close early on when sloppy play from Dixon Arroyo saw the visitors capitalize. Alex Muyl's eighth-minute effort was deflected out before Jack Maher could only fire over from the resulting corner.

Nashville came out of the blocks early in the second half and substitute Hany Mukhtar fired over the bar with a fierce effort in the 46th minute. The German forward looked set to be an issue for Inter Miami on the counter.

The stars were once again in attendance at DRV PNK including boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, MLB icon Ken Griffey Jr., and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. They were waiting in anticipation for Lionel Messi to conjure up his usual wizardry.

However, it was the visitors who had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 56th minute when Fafa Picault was played through on goal. Yet, the Herons' Kamal Miller made a phenomenal tackle to deny the forward.

The game sprung into life in the 66th minute when a strong effort from Facundo Farrias was stopped well by Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco. However, the Boys in Gold countered and a crucial save from Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender then denied Jacob Shaffelburg.

Nashville were licking their wounds from their Leagues Cup heartbreak and thought they had taken the lead in the 68th minute. The reigning MLS MVP Mukhtar slotted home and wheeled away in celebration before a late offside flag was raised.

There was late drama when Shaffelburg's shot struck the arm of DeAndre Yedlin in the Miami box. Referee Chris Penso was advised to check the incident on the pitchside monitor by VAR.

However, the Nashville frontman was adjudged to have been in an offside position in the process. Lionel Messi then had an opportunity in the 96th minute but was denied by Panicco.

The two Leagues Cup finalists settled on a 0-0 draw which meant Inter Miami remained 14th but level with bottom-placed Toronto FC.

One fan asked where Lionel Messi was after a haphazard performance:

"Aw man Messi where we at? I had so much faith."

Another fan insisted that the iconic forward can't come up trumps all the time:

"The GOAT can’t do everything. These guys need to learn to perform when he’s not at his best."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a surprising draw for the Herons against NSC:

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino on creating a team around Lionel Messi

Gerardo Martino is playing to Lionel Messi's strengths.

Inter Miami manager Martino has acknowledged that his team's game plan is often to try and get the best out of Lionel Messi. The Argentine tactician has already reaped the rewards with the Herons unbeaten since he and his compatriot arrived at DRV PNK. He stated (via The Athletic):

“Having a player like Leo, it’s very difficult not to design the team around him and the way we can get the best version of him. So all the things we use, the systems we use and the different opponents we have, we always do it thinking about how he can have the biggest impact on the game."

Lionel Messi started his first MLS game on the bench against NY Red Bulls on August 27. Inter Miami fared well despite his absence, with Diego Gomez giving them the lead in the 37th minute. However, the Argentine great showed his class once again after coming on in the 60th minute, scoring a sublime 89th-minute goal.