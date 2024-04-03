"The GOAT did the math!" - Portugal women's team star impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick for Al-Nassr

Portugal women's team forward Jessica Silva has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his memorable hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 8-0 victory over Abha in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday, April 2.

The Portuguese forward broke the deadlock in the 11th minute with a free-kick goal. After 10 minutes, he completed his brace (21') with another free-kick. With a few minutes remaining in the first half, Ronaldo went on to score his hat-trick (42'), leaving Ciprian Tatarusanu stunned between the sticks.

He was later substituted in the 46th minute as Meshari Al Nemer was called in. Al-Nassr won the match 8-0, as Ronaldo's performance stood out. The Portuguese forward scored three times and also provided an assist with a shot accuracy of 80 percent.

After the match, Ronaldo took to Instagram and uploaded a post. He captioned the post:

"We are not slowing down!"

After the pictures were uploaded, Portuguese women's team winger Jessica Silva shared the social media post on her Instagram story. She wrote on her story:

"3 at a time, the (GOAT emoji) did the math!"

Jessica Silva's Instagram story

She also commented on the same post by using a few emojis of stars and relief.

Jessica Silva's comment on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 29 goals in 24 games.

However, Al-Nassr are currently in the second spot in the Saudi Arabian league with 62 points in 26 games, 12 points behind Al-Hilal, who have played the same number of matches.

Next up, the Knights of Najd will face Damac on Friday, April 5.

Kylian Mbappe equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record of unbeaten streak against a single team

Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 victory over Marseille on Sunday, March 31, helped French forward Kylian Mbappe equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the longest unbeaten streak against a single team. Mbappe is currently on a 16-match unbeaten streak against Marseille.

The 16-match milestone has also been achieved by Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who did that during his time in the Spanish capital against Espanyol. Mbappe as well as Ronaldo, both players have won 14 and drawn two games against Marseille and Espanyol, respectively.

On the other hand, Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi has reached the highest unbeaten streak of 13 matches against Racing Santander, recording 11 wins and two draws.

Luis Enrique's PSG are currently top of the Ligue 1 table with 62 points from 27 games, while Mbappe is the top scorer in the league with 24 goals.

