“The GOAT plays football today”, "We want a masterclass" - Al-Nassr fans make Cristiano Ronaldo prediction as he leads line-up for Al-Khaleej

Al-Nassr fans are predicting Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver a masterclass against Al-Khaleej in their upcoming Saudi Pro League clash at home on Saturday, November 4.

The Knights of Najd have been in formidable form this season, winning 14 of their last 15 games across all competitions. They are currently second in the league with 25 points from 11 games, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Nawaf Alaqidi starts in goal for Al-Nassr. Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Aymeric Laporte, and Alex Telles make up the defense. The midfield consists of Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Otavio, Sadio Mane, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb with Anderson Talisca missing out due to suspension. Cristiano Ronaldo starts as the lone forward to complete Al-Nassr's starting XI.

Fans are jubilant to see Cristiano Ronaldo lead the line for Luis Castro and Co. The 38-year-old has been in fine form this season, netting 14 goals and providing eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"The GOAT plays football today"

Another fan wrote:

"We want a masterclass today"

Al-Khaleej are struggling in 15th in the league with just 10 points from 11 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr interested in signing Manchester United defender Raphael Varane: Reports

According to TeamTalk, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have expressed their interest in signing Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane in the January transfer window.

Varane has missed over 38 games due to injuries over the past two seasons for the Red Devils. Moreover, he has struggled for form this season, making just nine appearances across all competitions as United have gone on to lose eight of their 16 games.

Amid the Red Devils' struggles, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner reportedly wants to leave the club. Varane's agents have allegedly received offers from various clubs with Al-Nassr being the top contender to acquire his signature.

Varane could re-unite with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The pair have a proven track record from their time at Real Madrid and Manchester United. They have won 15 honors together, including three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies.