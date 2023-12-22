"The GOAT plays today", "Should be getting a hattrick" – Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr in SPL fixture against Al-Ettifaq

Following the announcement of Al-Nassr's lineup for their Saudi Pro League (SPL) contest against Al-Ettifaq on Friday (December 22), Cristiano Ronaldo's fans have expressed their excitement.

Al-Nassr, who missed out on the SPL title by five points past season, are currently second in the 2023-24 league standings with 37 points from 16 matches. They will be hoping to beat Steven Gerrard's outfit to cut short their 13-point difference with current leaders Al-Hilal.

Here's how the supporters reacted on X after Al-Nassr's recent post:

"The goat plays today"

"Full squad. The goat should be getting a hattrick today."

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer earlier this January, will be hoping to continue his red-hot form. The 38-year-old has scored 26 goals and provided 10 assists in 28 games for Al-Nassr this season.

So far, Ronaldo has scored one hat-trick in the league this campaign.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's upcoming opponents Al-Ettifaq are eighth in the SPL table with 24 points from 17 matches with a goal difference of +2.

Endrick hails Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Speaking to Portuguese news publication A Bola, Palmeiras star Endrick revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has been a constant source of inspiration for him. The Real Madrid-bound star said (h/t GOAL):

"He's my biggest idol, a player who broke all records by being an exemplary, dedicated player. He is more than an athlete, he is a guy who everyone should have as an example, because no matter the moment, he wants to be the best, to win titles, to achieve milestones, in addition to being a person who shows humility. He is a reference for any player who wants to go further in their career."

Ronaldo, who has a contract until June 2025 at Al-Nassr, has cemented himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time since his debut in 2002. He has bagged a staggering 869 goals and registered 281 assists in 1200 matches for both club and country so far in his career.

Endrick, on the other hand, also recently shared his two cents on his potential €72 million transfer to Real Madrid in 2024. He told A Bola:

"I've always wanted to play for Real Madrid, it's always been my priority, and now on this trip to Madrid, I've been able to feel a little more closely what I'm going to find, the environment, my future team-mates, the facilities. I was very happy, but when we return to Brazil, we will turn off this switch, as I have more of this first semester with Palmeiras to play and my objective is to win all the titles."

Endrick, 17, has scored 17 goals in 60 overall matches for Palmeiras.

