"The GOAT starts today. The GOAT will end with a hattrick" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans delighted as Al Nassr name him as captain vs Ittihad

Fans on Twitter are anticipating a hat-trick tonight for Cristiano Ronaldo as he captains Al Nassr for the second game in a row. Rudi Garcia's team are playing Al-Ittihad in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Ronaldo made his debut for the Saudi Pro League club in the clash against Ettifaq on January 22. While he didn't manage to get on the scoresheet, the Portuguese showed a few flashes of his brilliance. In one instance, Ronaldo sat his marker down inside the Ettifaq penalty area with one of his signature moves.

Anderson Talisca scored the only goal of the game against Ettifaq. Ronaldo is now set for his second game and is back at the King Fahd Stadium. The 37-year-old scored a brace against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Riyadh Season Cup in his last appearance at the famous arena.

Fans seemed confident that Ronaldo, one of the GOATs of the beautiful game, will bag a hat-trick against Al-Ittihad tonight. Few are also excited to see the budding attacking partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca in attack.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Al Nassr's lineup for the Saudi Super Cup last-four game against Al-Ittihad was announced:

Ranveer_ @proud_X_Human

the goat will end today with a hatrick @AlNassrFC_EN the goat starts todaythe goat will end today with a hatrick @AlNassrFC_EN the goat starts todaythe goat will end today with a hatrick

adindasri @AdindaSriMulya1 @AlNassrFC_EN LETS GO CAPTAIN @Cristiano U ARE THE CAPTAIN TEAM !!!! GO GO GO !!!! @AlNassrFC_EN LETS GO CAPTAIN @Cristiano U ARE THE CAPTAIN TEAM !!!! GO GO GO !!!!

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seems in good spirits ahead of Al-Ittihad showdown

Al Nassr v Al-Ittifaq Club - Cristiano Ronaldo's debut

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to post an encouraging message for his Al Nassr teammates ahead of the Saudi Super Cup clash against Al-Ittihad. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote:

"Looking forward to the big game tomorrow! Let’s go team."

Ronaldo is probably still acclimatizing to his life in Saudi Arabia. However, given the superstar forward's undoubted quality, it shouldn't take long before he flourishes in the Middle East.

After the clash against Ettifaq, Rudi Garcia outlined his plans for getting the best out of Ronaldo. He said (via GOAL):

"Obviously when Cristiano or Talisca are alone and asking for the ball we need to give them the ball. These two players are able to make the difference."

Apart from Ronaldo, Garcia's team will also depend on the likes of Anderson Talisca to make a difference.

Poll : 0 votes