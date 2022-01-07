“The grass ain’t always greener” – Jack Wilshere offers transfer advice to Manchester United man

Jack Wilshere has warned Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard that 'grass isn't always greener' after leaving a top club. The former Arsenal star believes Lingard should reject the chance to move to West Ham United.

The Manchester United academy product is heading towards the end of his contract at the club and is unlikely to sign a new deal. The midfielder has not had enough chances to prove himself this season.

Lingard was also touted to join West Ham United last summer following a successful loan spell at the London Stadium. But Manchester United did not let the Englishman leave as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Lingard in the squad as an attacking option.

Lingard is now heading towards a free transfer to West Ham next summer, but Wilshere believes the move is not ideal for him.

He told talkSPORT:

"It'll be interesting to see what happens this window. He probably deserves to play, he'll feel he deserves to play. The grass ain't always greener. I had this a few times at Arsenal with players who didn't want to be there. Sometimes you need to sit back and look at how lucky you are to be at a big club like that and the fans… Alright, they're not challenging but it's still a big club and teams go there and are intimidated by that. To be on that side of the fence rather than going to them places makes a massive difference."

West Ham United still interested in Manchester United star

Jesse Lingard joined West Ham United on loan in the second half of last season and was highly impressive. However, Manchester United are yet to give him an opportunity this season, despite the poor form of many other players.

David Moyes was asked to comment on Lingard's situation at Old Trafford, but he refused to give a direct answer.

"I can't really talk about him [Lingard] because he's a Manchester United player, and it's not for me to talk. But he was really good for us. Jesse knows what we all think of him here. My disappointment for Jesse would be, I think he's such a talented football player and he's not playing. He played a big part in our second half of last season. But you'd have to give credit to the players here, they've moved on without Jesse."

West Ham are still leading the chase to sign the Manchester United star on a free transfer, but reports suggest a couple of other Premier League sides are also keen.

