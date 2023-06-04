“The greatest adventure of our lives” - Arsenal star Fabio Vieira announces he’s expecting first child with partner Carnira

Fabio Vieira, the highly-touted Arsenal midfielder, has announced he's on the verge of becoming a father with his partner Carina Raquel.

Sharing the joyous news on Instagram, Vieira posted an endearing photo alongside his expectant partner, leaving his followers a touching message:

"The greatest adventure of our lives. We can’t wait to meet you."

It seemed unexpected when Arsenal welcomed Vieira into their ranks last summer. The consensus was that in the form of Vieira, manager Mikel Arteta had potentially nabbed a key component to the Gunners' machine. With a record of six goals and 14 assists in just 27 league matches during Porto's championship run, he was seen as a fresh source of creative prowess.

However, his time at Arsenal has been marred by underperformance. His impact has been minimal, with only a single goal and a pair of assists chalked up in his 22 Premier League appearances, of which he only started three. The lack of starting berths may be a symptom of his low yield in front of the goal. It also points to his inability to solidify a place in Arteta's starting XI.

As Vieira readies himself for the journey into fatherhood, he is simultaneously facing a battle on the field. His hopes will undoubtedly be pinned on exceeding expectations in the forthcoming season. In doing so, he may help the Gunners clinch the coveted Premier League title, which they missed out on after leading the table for 284 days this season.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on cloud nine with new contract and baby on the way

On another joyous note, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has also revealed that he and his fiancee Georgia Irwin are awaiting the birth of their first child. The goalie took to Instagram on Sunday (via Daily Mail), sharing a sweet video wherein his partner proudly showcased her baby bump.

This life-changing announcement comes hot on the heels of the news that Ramsdale has inked a new four-year deal with Arsenal. The English goalkeeper's consistently sterling performances under the watchful eyes of Mikel Arteta have been met with a lucrative new contract.

The details emerging from Daily Mail suggest a hefty salary hike, with the new contract purportedly doubling his previous earnings of £60,000 per week. It's understood that the deal is essentially a three-year term with the potential to extend into the fourth year.

Since making his £24m move from Sheffield United in 2021, Ramsdale has etched his name into the hearts of Gooners. He has kept 29 clean sheets in 78 games for the north London side.

