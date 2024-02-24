“The greatest ever player” - Solskjaer snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while naming GOAT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has picked Diego Maradona over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time.

Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as two of the greatest players of the modern era. That said, the late great Diego Maradona also belongs in the same column, and in the eyes of many, he is the GOAT of football.

Solskjaer told Andy Mitten in an interview with The National;

“Maradona is the greatest ever player. And I was lucky enough to meet him. He didn’t really speak English. It was at Old Trafford when I was the Cardiff manager and watched United v Liverpool. We got battered."

Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina, playing a starring role in the tournament. The left-footed magician passed away on November 25, 2020.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, was teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United and also coached the Portugal captain during his second United spell.

The Norwegian striker, who scored the dramatic winner in the 1998-99 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, never played alongside Lionel Messi.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer invited Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a mixed stint as Manchester United manager. While the Red Devils didn't win a trophy under him, they got back on track to a certain extent under the legendary striker.

Back in 2019, Solskjaer was asked at the United Foundation event about strengthening his squad. He hilariously said Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi would be a good idea. He said (via Tribuna):

''There’s no particular position really (that we need to strengthen) but if (Lionel) Messi comes up, or (Cristiano) Ronaldo...If Ronaldo wants to come home then maybe we should take him back, eh?!''

Ronaldo eventually came back 'home' in 2021. Despite a fairy tale start to the prodigal son's second spell, it had consequences. Solskjaer was sacked a few months later, while Ronaldo left the club via mutual termination of his contract in November 2022.