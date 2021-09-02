"The greatest to play the game" - Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has weighed in on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate. The Englishman believes the Portuguese is the greatest player in the history of the game, opting for his team-mate ahead of the Argentinean. Maguire is yet to team up with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as both are away on international duty.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent the rumor mill into overdrive by expressing a desire to leave Juventus last week. After much speculation, the Portuguese opted to head back to Old Trafford to continue his tryst with the Red Devils. Lionel Messi was on the move this summer too, with the Argentinean opting to join Paris Saint-Germain after parting ways with Barcelona.

The Argentinean’s rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines for more than a decade. However Maguire has pledged his allegiance to his new Manchester United team-mate and has branded the Portuguese as the best player to play the game.

Speaking at Wednesday's England press conference, Maguire also expressed his delight at having the five-time Ballon d’Or winner back at the club. The Manchester United skipper went on to claim Cristiano Ronaldo will improve the Red Devils.

“Yeah, of course, it's amazing. Obviously, I'm away with England at the moment so my focus is on the game tomorrow. But for him to sign back for the club and, for me, he is the greatest player to play the game” said Maguire.

“It's amazing to have him at the club and I'm sure he's going to have a huge impact on and off the field, and many players can look and learn and improve, and then, obviously, it's going to improve our team as well with his goalscoring record. So it's amazing to have him in the club and I'm looking forward to meeting him in a few days” said Maguire

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his Manchester United legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo created history on Wednesday night by becoming the leading goalscorer in the history of men’s football. The Manchester United star scored a late brace to help Portugal come away with a 2-1 victory against Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers. The player will look to add to his legacy at Old Trafford this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football with 110 goals 👑🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/GjRvDmvWsC — utdreport (@utdreport) September 1, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is already part of Manchester United folklore and will now be aiming to reach greater heights at his old hunting ground.

