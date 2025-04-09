"The greatest talent this sport has ever seen", "Messi of our generation" - Fans hail Barcelona star after 4-0 win over Dortmund

Barcelona fans on social media have lauded Lamine Yamal for his performance in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash against Borussia Dortmund. La Blaugrana beat Dortmund 4-0 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Stadium on Wednesday, April 9.
La Blaugrana opened the scoring through Raphinha in the 25th minute. The Brazilian winger pounced on Pau Cubarsi's goal-bound attempt and helped the ball into the net.
Robert Lewandowski (48’) doubled Barca's lead, planting his header into the back of the net following a headed pass by Raphinha. Yamal was the architect of the goal, as he found Raphinha at the far post with a sublime cross.
In the 66th minute, Lewandowski added Barca's third goal against his former side after being set up by Fermin Lopez. Yamal (77’) sealed Barca's victory, placing his shot past Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel following a pass from Raphinha.
Yamal was a constant threat on the right flank and his dribbling and passing helped Barca secure a well-deserved win.
In 86 minutes on the pitch, Yamal maintained a passing accuracy of 81% (35/43). He provided three key passes, registered two shots on target, and created one big chance.
In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to commend Yamal for his outstanding performance, with some even likening him to Lionel Messi. A fan tweeted:
"LAMINE YAMALLL THE GREATEST TALENT THIS SPORT HAS EVER SEEN."
"If it wasn’t clear, Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world. Don’t care how old he is. Don’t care if he doesn’t have as many goals as Raphinha or Lewandowski. HE IS THE BEST PLAYER ITW," another added.
"We’re going to be telling our future children about Lamine Yamal," a fan opined.
"Again everything starts with Lamine. He is a perfect footballer," another suggested.
"As a member of Lamine Yamal FC if he wins the ucl this year he’s already beat messi’s legacy," a fan shared.
"Lamine yamal is the Messi of our generation," wrote another.
How did Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski perform against Borussia Dortmund?
Amid recent criticism, Lewandowski stepped up for La Blaugrana against Dortmund on Wednesday. He scored a brace and was named the Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.
In 81 minutes on the pitch, Lewandowski maintained a passing accuracy of 64% (7/11). He registered five shots on target, scored two goals, and won two out of two aerial duels contested (via Sofascore).
The Polish striker is now the second-highest goalscorer in the UCL this season, with 11 goals from 11 games. Lewandowski has scored 99 goals since joining Barcelona in the summer of 2022 (via Barca Universal).